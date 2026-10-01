A Landmark Flight, Culinary Festivals And Endless Summer: October In The Bahamas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Island Spotlight: Ragged Island

Nassau, The Bahamas, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While October marks an unmistakable welcome to fall, ushering in a season of cooler weather and cosy traditions, some travellers aren't quite ready to swap swimwear for sweaters. For those looking for a getaway where the“ber” months still feel like summer, The Bahamas is the perfect place. Visitors can experience world-class cuisine at culinary festivals happening across the islands in October, from The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival in Nassau to the authentic Conch Cracking Festival on Grand Bahama Island.

Read on to discover noteworthy news, including the first nonstop service between The Bahamas and Mexico, local festivities, exclusive offers and more in The Bahamas this month and beyond.

New and Enhanced Air Connectivity



Aeroméxico – A Landmark Flight: Aeroméxico recently announced the introduction of nonstop service between Mexico City and Nassau, launching March 19, 2027. This historic airlift expansion establishes the first nonstop link between The Bahamas and Mexico, the first scheduled connection between the capitals of both countries, and the most significant expansion of The Bahamas' airlift network in Latin America to date.

Breeze Airways – Tampa to Nassau: Breeze Airways ' new twice-weekly nonstop service between Tampa International Airport (TPA) and Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS) marks the first nonstop jet service between the two cities in more than 20 years. Operating Thursdays and Sundays, the route opens a convenient and affordable new gateway for travellers from Florida's Gulf Coast, with introductory one-way fares starting at $99 when booking before Feb. 3, 2027. Tradewind Aviation – Expanded Out Islands Connectivity: Luxury regional carrier Tradewind Aviation has announced new daily nonstop service between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS), launching Dec. 10 as part of a 30% expansion of the carrier's overall Bahamian flight schedule beginning in mid-December. The 48-minute Nassau route joins Tradewind's existing daily Fort Lauderdale service to Marsh Harbour and North Eleuthera, further strengthening South Florida's role as a gateway for Out Islands-bound travellers.

Upcoming Events



The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival (21–25 Oct., Baha Mar, Nassau): Now in its fifth year, The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival returns to Baha Mar this month. The festival features interactive demonstrations from world-class chefs, culinary masterclasses and the FUZE Art Expo, a Caribbean showcase featuring artists from across the region. The festival weekend kicks off with A Taste of Baha Mar, an all-inclusive welcome party with live chef stations and inventive cocktails, featuring a special live performance by multi-platinum band, OneRepublic..

The Bahamas Bonefishing Tournament Series (30 Sept.–4 Oct., Andros; 14–18 Oct., Long Island; 10–15 Nov., Exuma): Kicking off at the end of September in Andros and ending with a championship in November in Exuma, the second annual Bahamas Bonefishing Tournament Series brings together nature, conservation, culture and community across three islands in The Bahamas. Taking place in destinations known for their bonefishing, the tournament celebrates friendly competition while promoting sustainable fishing practices and supporting local communities. The Conch Cracking Festival (12 Oct., Grand Bahama Island): This beloved annual cultural event in McClean's Town celebrates the unofficial national dish of The Bahamas. The festival will feature a variety of conch delicacies (conch salad, fritters, cracked conch) and traditional Bahamian dishes. In addition, it will of course have a conch cracking competition, where participants will compete to be the fastest to extract conch meat from the shell. Guests can also enjoy heritage games and live entertainment.

Looking ahead...



TASTE of Grand Bahama Island (14 Nov., Grand Bahama Island): Taking place at Xquisite Catamaran Center on Grand Bahama Island, this special event coming up in November is a new luxury culinary experience designed to engage all five senses. Tickets will go on sale soon.

Abaco Beach Resort Pickleball Tournament (13–15 Nov., Abaco): Abaco Beach Resort and Boat Harbour Marina's second annual pickleball tournament returns this November with a competitive programme for players of all levels. The three-day event features a kickoff cocktail reception, expert clinics, competitive bracket play and wine-pairing dinners set against the backdrop of one of The Abacos' most celebrated marina resorts.

Pomp, Snow & CIRQUEumstance at Atlantis (29 Nov., 2026–8 Jan., 2027, Atlantis Theatre, Paradise Island): Atlantis Paradise Island will debut a new holiday Cirque theatre production this Christmas season. Based on the acclaimed book and TV special, Pomp, Snow & CIRQUEumstance brings world-class circus arts to Nassau with breathtaking costumes, spellbinding illusions, and jaw-dropping performances from internationally acclaimed acts, designed for audiences of every age.

Andrea Bocelli Live in Concert at Atlantis (31 Dec., Paradise Island): Atlantis Paradise Island is hosting a New Year's Eve performance by world-renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli. Taking place on the Royal Deck on Dec. 31 at 9:30 P.M., the open-air concert offers an unforgettable way to ring in 2027 beneath the Nassau stars. Tickets are on sale now, with concert-and-stay packages also available. Inaugural Run Bahamas Race Weekend (31 Jan., Nassau): Registration is open for what promises to be a landmark event in the archipelago's sports tourism calendar. Runners from around the world will gather at the iconic Goodmans Bay in Nassau, with races beginning from 6:00 a.m. The festival-style weekend features a diverse lineup of distances to suit every level: a full marathon, a four-person marathon relay, a half marathon, a 10K and the Colors of Courage 5K, a cancer awareness run with heart, plus virtual half and full marathon options for participants worldwide. The course winds through some of Nassau's most celebrated landmarks, passing Rawson and Pompey Squares, Saunders Beach, Arawak Cay, and the waterfront stretch of West Bay Street. Registration and details: runbahamas.net.

Promotions and Offers

For a complete list of deals and packages in The Bahamas, visit: .



SLS Baha Mar – Fourth Night Free + $250 Food & Beverage Credit:

Book by Oct. 31, 2026, for stays between May 1 and Oct. 31, 2026, and receive a complimentary fourth night plus a $250 food and beverage credit across SLS Baha Mar's acclaimed dining and nightlife venues.

Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau Stay Three Nights, Get the Fourth Night Free

Set along Nassau's waterfront, Margaritaville Beach Resort invites guests to settle in a little longer with a complimentary fourth night when booking three consecutive paid nights. The property features four pools, a lazy river, a marina, a full-service spa, and the laid-back island energy the brand is known for, all steps from the harbour. The travel window runs through 21 Dec. 2026. Rosewood Baha Mar – Complimentary Fourth Night + Daily $100 Resort Credit: Stay longer in Bahamian paradise with a complimentary fourth night and a daily $100 resort credit on select stays.

Awards

The Bahamas Named Top 10 Best Winter Family Vacation by U.S. News & World Report: The Bahamas has been recognised as a top-10 Best Winter Family Vacation by U.S. News & World Report, placing fifth in the publication's annual Best Vacations rankings. The publication referenced resorts with family offerings, stunning beaches, warm weather, and the islands' proximity to the U.S. as reasons The Bahamas is“perfectly suited for winter family fun”. The Best Vacations rankings identify the top destinations for travellers across a variety of categories; U.S. News travel editors thoroughly evaluate more than 1,500 destinations and score them based on multiple facets.

Tucked among the southernmost and“deep” Out Islands of The Bahamas, Ragged Island offers travellers a rare, authentic kind of coastal escape. This remote paradise is a haven for those seeking true off-the-grid beauty. With its tranquil setting, unspoiled beaches, and crystal-clear waters perfect for boat trips to remote cays, you'll find a deep sense of place and belonging in Ragged Island.

Ragged Island is also an ideal destination for bonefishing, offering unparalleled flats that make it a haven for fishermen. You can catch an array of grouper, snapper, barracuda, tuna and kingfish during a one-day expedition on the water.

Duncan Town, Ragged Island's only settlement, is home to a population of less than 100 residents. Fun fact: Ragged Island's population is so small that the three religious denominations on the island get together at the same church each Sunday and celebrate as one community. Ragged Island has one lighthouse (completed in 1922), one harbour and a salt pond that stretches the length of the town. The salt ponds are remnants of the thriving salt industry that formerly existed on the island. The ponds continue to produce salt, which is harvested from family plots by residents, packaged and sent to market in the nation's capital.

To visit Ragged Island, most travellers stay in nearby Long Island and venture over for a day via boat or charter flight.

Don't miss out on the unforgettable experiences and deals The Bahamas has to offer. For complete event details, flight schedules and current offers, visit .

About The Bahamas:

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travellers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at or on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram or TikTok

Attachments



Ragged Island Fishing Ragged Island Snorkeling

CONTACT: Rissie Demeritte The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism... Bahamas USA FINN Bahamas...