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Azerbaijan Agrees With Implementation Of North-South Corridor Project Putin
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Azerbaijan supports the implementation of the International North-South Transport Corridor and considers the project promising, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the plenary session of the 23rd annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.
“Baku agrees with the implementation of this project and
considers it promising,” the Russian leader said.
He noted that part of the route is expected to pass through Azerbaijan.
“Baku agrees with the implementation of this project and
considers it promising,” the Russian leader said.
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