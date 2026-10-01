Sarvesh Kushare Wins Silver, Reflects On Missing Gold At Asian Games

Indian high jumper Sarvesh Kushare and long jumper Ancy Sojan reflected on their silver medal-winning performances at the Asian Games 2026, with Kushare admitting that missing out on gold was disappointing.

Indian high jumper Sarvesh Kushare won silver in the men's high jump at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Sunday. Kushare cleared 2.25m to finish second in the men's high jump final. Meanwhile, Chinese Taipei's Fu Chao-hsuan also cleared 2.25m but took home the gold medal on countback, while South Korea's Woo Sanghyeok claimed bronze with a best effort of 2.22m.

Notably, Sarvesh Kushare had also won a silver medal in the men's high jump at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Kushare: 'Not Getting Gold Is Really Disappointing'

Speaking to ANI after returning home from Japan, Kushare said he was happy with the love and warm welcome he received on returning to India, adding that finishing the year with silver medals at the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games has been great for him. He admitted that missing out on gold was disappointing but said he would work on his mistakes and thanked his family, supporters and the entire country for their support.

“I'm really happy. I came here today and am getting so much love from everyone. It used to be that when the Indian guys came, nobody would even ask. Now there's such a huge crowd, and they're putting garlands on us, so it feels really good. And finishing the year with silver in both the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games has been great for me,” he said.

“It feels really good when India's national anthem plays, but when we don't get to play it, it hurts a bit. Even after preparing so much, not getting gold is really disappointing. But it's okay; we'll work on our mistakes and put on a much better performance next time. I dedicate this to the whole country and my family. I've had a lot of support this year. When I got injured and all that happened, I want to say thank you with this medal to everyone who supported me. And to everyone giving us so much love-thank you so much,” he added.

Ancy Sojan Proud of Second Asian Games Medal

Ancy Sojan also clinched a silver medal in the women's long jump final at the Asian Games, finishing with a best effort of 6.53m. Sojan missed out on the gold medal by just two centimetres, with China's Huang Yingying taking the top spot with a 6.55m jump. Another Chinese athlete, Tan Mengyi, secured the bronze medal with an effort of 6.46m.

Speaking to ANI, Sojan, who is also a Chief Petty Officer with the Indian Navy, said she was proud to win her third medal since joining the Armed Forces and felt honoured to make the country proud. She also celebrated becoming a two-time Asian Games medallist and dedicated the medal to herself, saying she wanted to raise the national flag higher.

“I am very proud that after I joined the Armed Forces, this is the third medal for me, and I feel the same way, like I am protecting my country and also making my country proud. I feel so happy. This is the second time I have won the same medal, so now I can proudly announce that I am a two-time Asian Games medallist. I am dedicating this medal to myself. I feel so proud of that. I was looking at the flag and saying, like, I just saluted the flag, and I am saying, 'I will raise you up,' she said.

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)