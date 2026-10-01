STACK Infrastructure Achieves Sbti Validation Of Science-Based Net-Zero Targets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Independent validation confirms the rigor, transparency, and accountability of STACK's pathway to net-zero by 2050

DENVER, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world's most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, has achieved Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) Corporate validation of its near-term and net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets. The validation confirms STACK's targets meet applicable SBTi Criteria and Recommendations, providing an independent, science-based benchmark against which STACK can measure and report progress.

“The path to net-zero is not linear, particularly when decarbonizing complex infrastructure in a rapidly growing sector,” said Bethany Brantley, SVP and Global Head of Sustainability, STACK Infrastructure.“SBTi validation gives us discipline for that journey, grounding our targets in climate science, reflecting where emissions occur across our operations and value chain, and creating a transparent framework for measuring progress and holding ourselves accountable over time.”

What SBTi Validation Means

SBTi provides a globally recognized framework for setting corporate emissions-reduction targets aligned with climate science. Validation means STACK's targets have been independently assessed against SBTi's scientific and technical criteria, rather than defined solely by the company.

For STACK, this establishes clear, measurable benchmarks for reducing emissions across its portfolio. It provides an externally validated pathway against which STACK can measure, report, and be held accountable for progress toward net-zero by 2050.

STACK's Validated Near-Term Targets

STACK commits to reduce absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions 90% by 2034 from a 2021 base year. Scope 1 includes direct emissions from sources STACK owns or controls, such as fuel combustion and fugitive emissions from refrigerants. Scope 2 includes indirect emissions associated with purchased electricity, heating, and cooling used across STACK's operations.

For Scope 3, STACK targets a 63.8% reduction in GHG emissions per megawatt (MW) of operational data center capacity within the same timeframe. Scope 3 encompasses other indirect emissions across STACK's value chain, including emissions associated with purchased goods and services, capital goods including construction materials and equipment, business travel, waste, and other applicable upstream and downstream activities.

STACK's Validated Long-Term Targets

By 2050, STACK targets a 97% reduction in Scope 3 GHG emissions per MW of operational data center capacity from a 2021 base year, while maintaining a minimum 90% absolute reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions from 2034 through 2050.

Together, these targets establish the emissions-reduction pathway supporting STACK's commitment to reach net-zero across its value chain by 2050. The target boundary spans STACK's global data center portfolio and leased office spaces and includes all applicable Scope 3 categories, representing 100% of the company's Scope 3 emissions inventory.

With its science-based targets validated, STACK will continue integrating emissions reduction into the development and operation of its global data center portfolio. The targets provide measurable benchmarks for addressing emissions associated with both building and operating digital infrastructure and will inform the specific decarbonization initiatives STACK prioritizes as its portfolio grows.

To learn more about the Science Based Targets initiative and its global work, visit the SBTi website.

About STACK Infrastructure

STACK is a proven, trusted partner for the world's most innovative companies, designing, developing, and operating sustainable global digital infrastructure. Backed by an unmatched record of reliable delivery and development expertise, STACK brings speed, scale, certainty, and responsibility to the demands of a rapidly evolving digital infrastructure landscape.

For more information about STACK, please visit: .

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Sammer Khalaf

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