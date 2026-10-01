Westlake Royal Building Productstm Enters Standing-Seam Roofing Market Through Purchase Of Roofing Assets



A subsidiary of Westlake Royal Building ProductsTM has purchased certain specified assets of Metal Center, Inc., including three facility locations, expanding its existing roofing portfolio with rolled steel and standing-seam products.

Following the Closing, Westlake Royal expects to use the purchased assets in its own operations to offer products under the Unified SteelTM roofing brand. The acquisition strengthens Westlake Royal's roofing offerings alongside US® Tile and DaVinci® Roofscapes, while supporting continued growth and customer service across key markets.



HOUSTON, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A subsidiary of Westlake Royal Building ProductsTM, which is owned by Westlake Corporation (NYSE and NYSE Texas: WLK), announced today that it has completed a transaction to acquire specified metal roofing assets, including facilities in Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wichita Falls, Texas; and Hutchins, Texas, from Metal Center, Inc.

The acquisition of these assets marks Westlake Royal's entry into the rolled steel roof panel business, expanding its current Unified SteelTM roofing portfolio with standing-seam roofing solutions that complement the company's existing offering under the US Tile® and DaVinci® Roofscapes brands. Through the acquisition, Westlake Royal also plans to leverage its national network and customer relationships to support future growth opportunities across residential and commercial roofing markets.“The transaction builds upon our existing roofing business and strategically expands our portfolio with standing-seam roofing solutions,” said Dustin Kruger, Vice President of Westlake Royal Building Products – Roofing and Stone products.“Metal Center has built a strong reputation, making this transaction an excellent fit for Westlake Royal. We welcome the Metal Center employees to the Westlake family.”

The purchased assets will broaden the range of products offered to customers under the Unified SteelTM roofing brand. Westlake Royal intends to build upon an established market presence while creating new opportunities to deliver innovative roofing solutions to customers across its expanded network.

About Westlake Royal Building Products

Westlake Royal Building Products (USA) Inc., a Westlake company (NYSE and NYSE Texas: WLK), is a leader throughout North America in the innovation, design, and production of a broad and diverse range of exterior and interior building products, including Siding and Accessories, Trim and Mouldings, Roofing, Stone, Windows and Outdoor Living. Westlake Royal Building ProductsTM has manufactured high quality, low maintenance products to meet the specifications and needs of building professionals, homeowners, architects, engineers and distributors, while providing stunning curb appeal with an unmatched array of colors, styles, and accessories.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding the expected benefits of the transaction, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Westlake's control. Actual results could differ materially, based on factors including, but not limited to the risks and uncertainties described in Westlake's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in February 2026, Westlake's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31 and June 30, 2026, which were filed with the SEC in May and August 2026, Westlake's recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and Westlake's other SEC filings. These filings also discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect Westlake's business, results of operations and financial condition. Westlake undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contacts

Chip Swearngan, Westlake ..., 1-713-585-2900

Sarah Lograsso, Westlake Royal Building Products, ...; 1-760-736-3232