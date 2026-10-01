Creative Repute Spotlights Community And Trust On Unmistakable Podcast

Creative Repute designed the layout for The Leader's Work, the companion workbook to Dr. Kimberly McGlonn's Build It Boldly.

Philadelphia agency Creative Repute features Dr. Kimberly McGlonn on its Unmistakable Podcast, exploring community, trust, and optimism.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Creative Repute, a Philadelphia-based branding and creative agency, has released an Unmistakable Podcast episode featuring Dr. Kimberly McGlonn, founder of Build It Boldly, in a conversation about community, trust, and optimism in business and communications.

McGlonn frames community as something built through service, generosity, consistency, and showing up for other people, rather than something declared through messaging alone. She also points to a shift in how audiences respond to organizations: with consumers facing information overload from marketing and AI-generated content, trust has become more valuable than attention, and organizations need to be increasingly intentional about how, when, and why they communicate. The conversation also touches on protecting optimism amid real challenges like climate change and economic uncertainty, and why AI cannot replace the empathy and genuine relationships that organizational communication depends on.

Creative Repute's relationship with McGlonn extends beyond the podcast. The agency designed the cover and layout for The Leader's Work, the companion workbook to her book Build It Boldly. More on that project is available in Creative Repute's portfolio.

The full episode is available on the Unmistakable Podcast page. Organizations interested in branding, workbook or editorial design, or podcast production can request a free quote to start a conversation.

About Creative Repute

Creative Repute is an award-winning Philadelphia-based branding and creative agency offering branding, marketing strategy, editorial and book design, video, and web development services to organizations of all sizes. The agency produces the Unmistakable Podcast, featuring conversations with business and community leaders.

Nile Livingston

Creative Repute, Inc.

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Creative Repute Spotlights Community and Trust on Unmistakable Podcast News Provided By Creative Repute, Inc. October 01, 2026, 20:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Social Media



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