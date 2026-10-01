WCT Behavioral Health & Wellness Offers Anxiety, Depression And Trauma Therapy Across Connecticut

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Outpatient practice offers telehealth across Connecticut plus in-person care at six offices, with therapy and medication management in one place.

WATERBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WCT Behavioral Health & Wellness provides outpatient therapy for anxiety, depression and trauma across Connecticut, with telehealth appointments available statewide and in-person care at six offices. The practice serves children, teens, adults, couples and families, and it offers psychiatric medication management alongside therapy so patients can receive both services from one coordinated team.WCT is marking Mental Illness Awareness Week, held during the first week of October and championed by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), by encouraging Connecticut residents who have been putting off care to take a first step. WCT has two offices in Waterbury and one each in Middlebury, Brookfield, Avon and Bristol. Patients can choose to be seen in person, or entirely from home through telehealth sessions held on a secure video platform.All six WCT offices in Connecticut, in Waterbury, Middlebury, Brookfield, Avon and Bristol, offer both in-person and telehealth appointments, and telehealth lets patients anywhere in the state start care from home.WCT's licensed therapists include clinical social workers, marriage and family therapists and professional counselors. Its psychiatric nurse practitioners evaluate, prescribe and monitor medication for conditions including depression, anxiety and ADHD, and they coordinate directly with each patient's therapist.Because therapy and medication management are offered within the same practice, a patient's therapist and prescriber can coordinate care in one place.For trauma and PTSD treatment, WCT's trauma-trained clinicians use evidence-based approaches including EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing), Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for children and teens, and Cognitive Processing Therapy. The practice treats PTSD, childhood trauma, grief and loss, accidents and complex trauma, and many of its trauma patients are first responders, veterans and health care workers. For depression, clinicians often use cognitive behavioral therapy, including mindfulness-based CBT, in individual and group sessions.Every new patient at WCT completes a comprehensive biopsychosocial assessment at intake, which the care team uses to build an individualized treatment plan that is reviewed every 90 days. Clinicians use validated screening tools, including the PHQ-9, GAD-7 and PCL-5, at intake and throughout treatment so patients and providers can track changes over time. Patients are matched with a provider based on their concerns and preferences, and if the fit is not right, WCT will find another match within the practice. Getting started takes one call to WCT's intake line, where staff verify insurance and answer questions. WCT accepts most major insurance plans. Anyone looking for therapy for anxiety, depression or trauma in Connecticut can learn more at wctbehavioral or call 203-529-8451.About WCT Behavioral Health & WellnessWCT Behavioral Health & Wellness is an outpatient mental health practice with six offices in Connecticut: two in Waterbury and one each in Middlebury, Brookfield, Avon and Bristol, plus telehealth statewide. Its licensed therapists and psychiatric nurse practitioners provide therapy and medication management in person and by telehealth for children, teens, adults, couples and families. For more information, visit wctbehavioral or call 203-529-8451.

John Gorman

MGMT Digital

+1 704-572-7172

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

WCT Behavioral Health & Wellness Offers Anxiety, Depression and Trauma Therapy Across Connecticut News Provided By MGMT Digital October 01, 2026, 20:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.