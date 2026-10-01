Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials Announces MEMA A/C Service Seminar On Next-Generation Refrigerants

Scott Stone, founder and president of Glencoe Strategies, LLC

Adam Kimmel, Senior Manager, Business Development for Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials

The Refrigerant Transition: the Evolving Regulatory Landscape and Practical Considerations for Motor Vehicle AC Servicing

- MEMA Senior Director, Member Content & Engagement, Todd CampauBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Orbia Advance Corporation S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) Fluor & Energy Materials announces a new educational seminar, The Refrigerant Transition: The Evolving Regulatory Landscape and Practical Considerations for Motor Vehicle AC Servicing, will be presented at the MEMA Technology Conference held in Frisco, Texas on Tuesday, October 6.As part of MEMA's automotive technology track, co-presenters Scott Stone, an attorney who heads the law firm of Glencoe Strategies LLC, and Adam Kimmel, Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials (OF&EM) Senior Manager, Business Development, will share their expertise on the changing regulatory landscape for motor vehicle air conditioning systems during this time of refrigerant transition, and will speak on the commercial availability of new low-cost substitutes-R-456A and R-444A. Manufactured by Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials, R-456A is a new low-cost refrigerant developed as a direct replacement for R-134a, which is still in use among older vehicles. R-444A, also manufactured by Orbia, is a low-cost replacement for R-1234yf, which is used primarily in later-model vehicles.The 45-minute seminar will explain how the gradual phasing out of older classes of HFC refrigerants, such as R-134a, under the American Innovation and Manufacturing Act of 2020 (AIM Act), signed into law by President Trump during his first term, is creating markets for new, lower-cost, domestically manufactured substitute refrigerants. These new refrigerants allow auto repair shops to prioritize cost, performance, and availability when servicing existing MVAC systems.Stone will highlight current federal regulatory requirements, likely changes to those requirements by the end of the decade, and Kimmel will outline what this means for the automotive supply chain, aftermarket service centers and retailers, as well as consumers seeking to have their A/C systems serviced.Stone, an attorney who has practiced administrative, environmental, and energy law for more than twenty years, played a major role in the passage of the AIM Act and represents trade groups, chemical producers, manufacturers, reclaimers, and others in AIM Act and related Clean Air Act regulatory proceedings. In particular, Stone will break down the substitute refrigerant approval process under the Significant New Alternatives Policy (SNAP) run by U.S. EPA and describe the early market entry mechanisms that make low-cost substitutes to market commercially available ahead of final regulatory approval. Kimmel, with a background in product development, business development, and marketing, will speak directly on the product features and benefits of R-444A and R-456A, the purpose and parameters for their development, and how to retrofit to R-444A and R-456A.MEMA Senior Director, Member Content & Engagement, Todd Campau, says,“There is still a lot of confusion in the aftermarket about why new refrigerants are being introduced, their purpose, their availability, and how to practically incorporate new refrigerants into service. This seminar could not be timelier to help dispel myths and show how next-generation refrigerants can fill the gap for the millions of vehicles that are still using R-134a and the millions more newer vehicles using R-1234yf.”For more information about Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials (OF&EM), one of five Orbia business groups, visit orbia-fem, or email....About OrbiaOrbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) is a company driven by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. Orbia operates in the Polymer Solutions, Building & Infrastructure (Wavin), Precision Agriculture (Netafim), Connectivity Solutions (Dura-Line), and Fluor & Energy Materials sectors. The five Orbia business groups have a collective focus on ensuring food and water security, expanding information access and connectivity, and advancing decarbonization and the energy transition with basic and advanced materials, specialty products and innovative solutions. Orbia has a global team of over 22,000 employees, commercial activities in more than 100 countries, and operations in over 50, with a strong U.S. manufacturing presence and headquarters in Boston, Mexico City, Amsterdam, and Tel Aviv. The company generated $7.6 billion in revenue in 2025. To learn more, visit: orbiaAbout Orbia Fluor & Energy MaterialsOrbia's Fluor & Energy Materials (F&EM) business is a global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of fluoroproducts that play a fundamental role in enhancing everyday lives and shortening the path to a sustainable, circular economy. Backed by over 38 years of experience, Orbia F&EM products are used in a vast range of applications including electric vehicles and energy storage, urban and rural infrastructure, indoor climate management, food and medicine refrigeration and in treating respiratory conditions through the development of healthy and innovative low-GWP propellants for metered- dose inhalers. Orbia F&EM has 1,800 employees and seven manufacturing facilities worldwide, serving over 60 countries through a global sales and distribution network.

Leslie Allen

Wildcat Communications

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Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials Announces MEMA A/C Service Seminar on Next-Generation Refrigerants News Provided By Wildcat Communications October 01, 2026, 20:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Manufacturing



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