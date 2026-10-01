New Art Gallop Event Stampedes Into Historic Downtown Georgetown, Kentucky

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Businesses highlight local artists with displays, interactive art, live street music & more!

- Tabitha Perkins, Owner of Pink Market Boutique & Gift ShopGEORGETOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Get ready to experience Downtown Georgetown in a whole new way as local businesses highlight artists at the Downtown Georgetown Art Gallop on October 16th - 5pm-8pm & 16th - 9am-12pmStroll through downtown as downtown merchants & eateries team up with talented local artists to bring creativity to life throughout the streets. From jewelry making and painting to drawing, music, cooking and more - You'll find artists showcasing their talents by selling & creating inside participating businesses.“Come downtown for the Art Gallop because it's a chance to experience Georgetown in a different way,” said Tabitha Perkins, Owner of Pink Market Boutique & Gift Shop,“There are so many special businesses and talented people right here in Kentucky, and events like this give everyone a chance to discover them.”The creativity doesn't stop with featured artists! Enjoy street performers, live demonstrations, interactive art, pop-up art & hands-on activities along the streets as you make your way from one stop to the next. Artists who are interested in joining the event to showcase their creative talents can Apply Here.Take your time, explore local shops, meet the artists and maybe even discover a new favorite form of art along the way.“We are so fortunate to have a strong and growing community with residents who enjoy and understand the importance of continuing to be downtown patrons,” said Resa Browning, Owner of Seeds & Saplings, "It really is a perfect mix of small-town charm and special experiences to keep people visiting again and again."Whether you're an art lover, a curious creator or simply looking for a new way to experience an evening in Historic Downtown Georgetown, the Art Gallop is the perfect way to scratch that itch while supporting both local businesses & artists!

Savannah Reeves

Georgetown/Scott County Tourism

+1 502-863-2547

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New Art Gallop Event Stampedes Into Historic Downtown Georgetown, Kentucky News Provided By Georgetown/Scott County Tourism October 01, 2026, 20:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



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