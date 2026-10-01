Precise Cook Expands Intellectual Property Portfolio With Two New Patents

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) U.S. patents cover Flavor Press and Measure Mate, while patent applications are pending for Spice Pump and Grinder King

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Precise Cook, developer of precision-focused kitchen tools, today announced patent protection and pending patent applications associated with four products across its growing portfolio: Flavor Press, Measure Mate, Spice Pump and Grinder King.The intellectual property reflects Precise Cook's focus on helping consumers measure, dispense, and prepare ingredients with greater consistency and convenience.“Every Precise Cook product begins with a simple question: How can we make an everyday kitchen task more accurate, repeatable, and intuitive?” said Ned Ertel, President and CEO.“Our growing intellectual property portfolio demonstrates our commitment to developing practical innovations that give cooks greater control and confidence in the kitchen.”Precise Cook's patent portfolio includes:Flavor PressFlavor Press is covered by U.S. Patent No. 12,532,509. The product delivers portioned teaspoons and tablespoons at the push of a button, helping users dispense ingredients with greater control and convenience.Measure MateMeasure Mate is covered by U.S. Patent No. 12,215,995. Designed for oils, sauces and other liquid ingredients, Measure Mate allows users to dispense teaspoon and tablespoon measurements quickly and consistently.Spice PumpSpice Pump is patent pending under U.S. Patent Application No. 18/999,433. Its pump-based mechanism is designed to deliver consistent measurements with each press while reducing guesswork and mess.Grinder KingGrinder King is patent pending under U.S. Patent Application No. 19/716,358. The product is designed to provide controlled, consistent grinding for a range of ingredients.The patent and application information supports Precise Cook's broader strategy of building a differentiated platform of kitchen products centered on precision, portion control, and ease of use.Additional patent-marking information will be available atAbout Precise CookPrecise Cook makes simple, enormously clever kitchen products. Each ingredient stores, measures, and dispenses from the same container-so measuring stops being a separate step. We make cooking and cleanup more convenient and less stressful for everything from weeknight standard dishes to adventurous new recipes.

Ned Ertel

Precise Cook

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Precise Cook Expands Intellectual Property Portfolio With Two New Patents News Provided By Qorvis October 01, 2026, 20:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



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