Khachkar Studios Publishes Week #3 Of Weekly T.A.P Reporting Across 26 Pilots

VIEW THE FULL 26-PILOT TABLE

-- Sunday attendance up 55% or 552, with young women 15% of total, SROI 16x, and $976,399 in financial support --

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Khachkar Studios published today week #3 of its weekly T.A.P press releases for the 26 pilots participating in its program to revitalize their communities worldwide.Two summary tables of key performance metrics for our pilots are published every Tuesday as a world-class benchmark in Transparency, Accountability, and Performance (T.A.P).All Khachkar Studios work is based on Biblically inspired world-class benchmarks and management excellence.Key performance metrics include:1.Sunday attendance: Last four-week average attendance of 1,562 versus a baseline of 1,010 – up 552, or 55% for First Group pilots,2.Young women attendance: 18 to 29 females 15% of total attendees at 272 of 1,842 for all 26 pilots.3.SROI: An SROI of 16x for First Group pilots with $976,399 in financial support for all 26 pilots.4.Outreach and engagement: 152 outreach visits reaching 369 individuals between 20 and 26 September 2026, 900,717 social media views to date for the“Bring a Friend. Bring a Family Member.” invite videos, and 1,073 total class attendance to date for all 26 pilots.5.Steps: 74 Steps completed across Steps #1 to #7 for all 26 pilots.The full summary table of key performance metrics for all 26 pilots, updated every Tuesday, is available at:Pilot Church of the Week: The Church of the Holy Mother of God (Akhtala Monastery), in Akhtala, Armenia, led by Fr. Hetum Tarverdyan, has a last four-week average attendance of 309 – up 244, or 375%, versus its baseline of 65 – and a social return on investment of 212x.Khachkar Studios has 4 goals and 7 Steps for the pilots, and views the Armenian ecosystem with 12 KPIs.All 26 pilots are expected to work hard to increase non-holiday Sunday total attendance and 18 to 29 female attendance. They work hard to get the“Faithful” to join the movement with the call to:“Bring a friend to church. Bring a family member to church. This Sunday and every Sunday.”Khachkar Studios supports multi-denominational religious organizations using performance-based criteria.About: Khachkar Studios' mission is empowering Judeo-Christian Faithful through a good news Biblically inspired world-class benchmarking and management excellence“Framework”.For more information about Khachkar Studios, visit:

Khachkar Studios

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Khachkar Studios Publishes Week #3 of Weekly T.A.P Reporting Across 26 Pilots News Provided By Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation October 01, 2026, 21:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: World & Regional



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