Service Ventures Invests In Fias To Launch AI Development And Monetization Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Service Credit Union and Fias have partnered to launch a highly secure AI application marketplace platform, where anyone can easily create, deploy and monetize applications, and where end users keep all their applications, data and agents in one easily expandible, blockchain-supported location.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. and ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Service Ventures, the independent venture capital arm of Service Credit Union, today announced it is investing in Fias, Inc., an artificial intelligence platform company. The Fias platform, which is currently in closed beta, allows any user to build applications in minutes using AI with straightforward plain-language prompts, and then deploy and sell those applications.

Contributors bring their own expertise and creativity to the platform. Fias has all the tools to develop, publish and monetize new, innovative applications. Users have a one stop shop for their software application needs, built on top of a secure, AI-accessible data store, and with proprietary guardrails managed by the DevvX blockchain platform.

“It is incredibly powerful to have all of your data and applications in one easily expandible place, at a fraction of the cost of traditional SaaS platforms,” said Tom Anderson, CEO of Fias.“We address the biggest challenge in AI today, which is monetizing one's AI work. The software world has changed dramatically over the past 10 months, and in this new era of software where anyone can create an application quickly, easily, and inexpensively, the old SaaS business models no longer make sense. Fias represents a new future for software where AI assistants, AI agents, automation, and personal customization all define a new reality for how we interact across our digital worlds.”

Alongside the investment, Fias and Service Ventures have entered into a partnership to design and build a new generation of business software created and enhanced with AI and blockchain technology, intended to serve credit unions, their individual members, and their business members.

The partnership targets a segment of the economy that has long been underserved by modern software. Credit unions collectively serve more than 145 million individuals and small and mid-sized businesses across the United States, and both credit unions and those business members have historically had to choose between expensive SaaS platforms built for much larger companies and thin tools that do not fit how they actually operate. Fias was built on the premise that AI has changed the economics of software development, making it possible to build, customize and maintain full-featured business applications at a small fraction of the traditional cost.

Fias has already built a suite of enterprise-grade business applications on its platform, covering the core operational functions organizations rely on every day. Because every application runs natively on the Fias platform, organizations can adopt them one at a time or as a complete suite, without the integration burden that normally comes with managing multiple vendors.

For credit unions themselves, the partnership is a path to powerful AI-enabled software for internal operations. For members, it is a path to the same tools, offered through an institution they already trust.

“What drew us to Fias is that they are not adding AI onto software built for a previous era,” said David Araujo, President-CEO, Service Credit Union.“They are building with AI from the ground up, giving us the ability to bring members capabilities that would not have been possible a year ago. Fias empowers credit union employees, regardless of role or prior training, to explore new ideas and engage with technology in a low-risk, non-production environment. By lowering barriers to innovation, the platform can help create a culture of creativity and problem-solving that ultimately benefits our members.”

Fias and Service Ventures are exploring ways to expand the platform, including bespoke software versions, AI-driven advertising optimization, automated platform development, agentic AI solutions, and additional blockchain-based products for the financial services industry.

"Service Ventures invests early in teams that can move the credit union industry, and Fias is one of them," said Brian Regan, General Partner of Service Ventures. "Its founders bring three decades of AI and blockchain work in highly regulated environments, and their platform lets subject matter experts build enterprise-ready solutions themselves - displacing millions in software spend and driving efficiency across teams. We are excited to partner with Fias and bring this to credit unions everywhere."

Development work under the partnership begins immediately, with initial credit union applications expected to be piloted with Service Credit Union ahead of broader availability to the credit union industry.

About Fias, Inc.

Fias, Inc. is an artificial intelligence platform company headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Fias operates a marketplace and monetization infrastructure for AI models, agents and applications, together with a growing suite of first-party business applications built and enhanced with AI. The Fias platform launched a closed beta in June 2026 and includes a DevvX blockchain license. The company is led by founder and CEO Tom Anderson, who brings more than 30 years of experience in artificial intelligence, robotics and blockchain, and Executive Chairman Will Stewart, a seasoned Silicon Valley venture capitalist with 30 years of experience in early-stage technology. He has invested in hundreds of companies and raised billions for his investment portfolio over the years. The investment is being implemented through Fias CUSO LLC, created to service Credit Unions. Learn more at fias.io.

About Service Ventures

Service Ventures is the independent venture capital arm of Service Credit Union. The firm invests in early-stage financial technology companies that align with the credit union philosophy of people helping people, and seeks partnerships that improve interactions, accessibility and operational excellence across the credit union landscape. Its portfolio includes industry leading financial technology companies such as ModernFi, Confer, ScribeUp, Casap, Saris AI and others. Learn more at service.vc.

About Service Credit Union

Service Credit Union is dedicated to providing a banking experience that improves members' lives and the communities in which they live. Established in 1957 to provide affordable credit to the Pease Air Force Base community, and now the largest credit union in New England with over $6 billion in assets and 50 branch locations in the New England region and Germany, we continue to provide a better future to our members all over the world. To learn more about Service Credit Union, please visit .

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