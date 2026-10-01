Rally House Opening South Greenfield Store As Ninth Wisconsin Store

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREENFIELD, Wis., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rally House, a leading specialty retailer of officially licensed sports apparel, gifts and locally inspired merchandise, is excited to welcome Milwaukee-area fans to its newest Wisconsin location at 84South in Greenfield. The new store, located at 8490 Sura Lane, opens Friday, Oct. 2, bringing Rally House's extensive assortment of team merchandise to a highly visible location just minutes from American Family Field.

The new Rally House is positioned to serve Brewers fans throughout Greenfield and the surrounding Milwaukee-area communities, with a strong assortment of merchandise representing Wisconsin's favorite professional and collegiate teams. Fans can shop for the Milwaukee Brewers, Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks, Milwaukee Admirals and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, as well as the Wisconsin Badgers, Marquette Golden Eagles and UW-Milwaukee Panthers. The store will offer officially licensed apparel, hats, accessories, home décor and gifts for game days, seasons and everyday team pride.









To celebrate the opening, Rally House will host a grand opening weekend beginning Friday, Oct. 2, with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. The celebration will also feature a Red Hanger Hunt, giving shoppers the chance to find a red hanger hidden throughout the store and receive a $50 Rally House gift card. Ten winners will be selected each day from Friday through Sunday.

The celebration will continue Saturday ahead of the Brewers game, when a free face painter will be at Rally House helping fans get game-day ready. The activity gives local fans an opportunity to show their Brewers pride before heading to American Family Field for the game.

“Greenfield is a great fit for Rally House, especially with how passionate Milwaukee fans are about their teams,” said Aaron Liebert, Owner and CEO at Rally House.“We're excited to give Brewers fans a new place to find the gear they need for game day, while also offering a wide selection for fans of teams throughout Wisconsin. We look forward to becoming part of the Greenfield community and serving fans throughout the Milwaukee area.”

Located directly at the I-894/84th Street interchange, 84South provides Rally House with a prominent location serving Milwaukee's southwest suburbs and surrounding communities. The center benefits from nearly half a mile of unobstructed interstate visibility, with approximately 124,000 vehicles traveling daily along Hwy 43/I-894 and more than 20,000 vehicles per day on S. 76th Street. The center also offers convenient access from I-894, Layton Avenue, 84th Street and Forest Home Avenue.

Rally House joins an established lineup of national retailers at 84South, including Wisconsin-headquartered Kohl's, Fresh Thyme, Ross, Marshalls, Ulta, Total Wine & More and Five Below. The center's location and accessibility make it a destination for shoppers throughout the Milwaukee-area trade zone.

“We are excited to welcome Rally House to 84South,” said Bob DelGhingaro, COO, Marquee Capital.“Wisconsin fans are some of the most loyal anywhere, and Rally House gives Greenfield one place to gear up for every team and every season. It is a great addition to our lineup and exactly the kind of retailer this community has been asking for.”

The Greenfield location expands Rally House's presence in Wisconsin and gives local fans access to an assortment of officially licensed merchandise for Wisconsin's professional and collegiate teams, along with locally inspired apparel, gifts and other Wisconsin-themed products.

The new Rally House at 84South is opening Friday morning, ready to welcome Milwaukee-area sports fans. The grand opening weekend runs Friday, Oct. 2 through Sunday, Oct. 4, with the ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Friday, the Red Hanger Hunt running all three days with 10 $50 gift card winners selected each day, and a free face painter at the store Saturday ahead of the Brewers game.

Customers can explore the full range of products online at , and stay connected through Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X for the latest updates and promotions. For those interested in joining the Rally House team, career opportunities are available on the company's website.

About Rally House

Rally House is a family-owned retail company and the official team shop of the Big Ten, offering a wide selection of apparel, hats, gifts, and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, and MiLB teams, along with locally inspired apparel, gifts, and food items. Rally House operates more than 320 locations across 30 states with 9 in Wisconsin.

CONTACT:

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at