Pharmacovigilance Aspects Of Licensing Agreements Scheduled For December 10-11, 2026, Focusing On Global Safety Obligations In Medicines Licensing Contracts
Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Pharmacovigilance Aspects of Licensing Agreements (Dec 10th - Dec 11th, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Key Event Facts
- Course: Pharmacovigilance Aspects of Licensing Agreements Date: December 10-11, 2026 Time: December 10th 13:30 to December 11th 16:30, GMT Format: Online Focus: Global pharmacovigilance requirements, legal obligations, and audit and compliance in medicines licensing agreements
Licensing agreements for medicines may be commercially driven. Overlooking pharmacovigilance obligations, however, can create significant regulatory risk. Making sure both partners meet their safety responsibilities requires careful negotiation, particularly because global regulations often lack harmonisation and clarity. Getting these arrangements right is a legal necessity. It is also essential for protecting patients and sustaining successful collaborations.
The course covers five areas:
- the global regulatory framework best pharmacovigilance practices in licensing agreements legal aspects audit and compliance aspects of third-party agreements a practical workshop on licensing agreements
Delegates learn how to maintain compliance with legal obligations, meet good pharmacovigilance practice and quality management standards, and build strong, cooperative partnerships between organisations. The workshop session lets delegates apply key concepts in a guided, practical setting. The course carries 6 CPD hours.
Past attendees have highlighted the course's practical value. A Global Safety Officer at NOOUS said: "Overall, this training increased my confidence in managing SDEAs. This was confirmed by the workshop at the end." A Global PV Alliance Manager at Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Europe Ltd said: "Both speakers were very knowledgeable and approachable for any questions. The solutions provided were helpful on specific scenarios."
Why You Should Attend
- Understand the global regulatory framework governing pharmacovigilance in licensing agreements. Apply best pharmacovigilance practices when negotiating and structuring licensing contracts. Address the legal aspects of safety responsibilities shared between licensing partners. Strengthen audit and compliance oversight of third-party agreements. Work through the practical aspects of a licensing agreement in a guided workshop and earn 6 CPD hours.
Business Relevance
The course content applies directly to professionals who negotiate, draft, or manage medicines licensing agreements. It helps them understand how pharmacovigilance obligations, quality management standards, and audit requirements shape compliant, cooperative partnerships between organisations.
Who Should Attend
The course is designed for professionals involved in business development and licensing agreements, including:
- drug safety and pharmacovigilance specialists regulatory affairs and drug registration professionals medical directors R&D directors company lawyers
The course runs December 10-11, 2026. Professionals responsible for pharmacovigilance within licensing partnerships should plan their participation ahead of these dates.
Featured Speakers
- Joanne Flitcroft: Qualified solicitor with over 22 years' experience. She trained in the City of London and later specialised in pharmacovigilance as part of a FTSE 100 pharmaceutical company's global legal team. In 2016 she founded Opallios, a legal consultancy advising pharmaceutical companies, CROs, and health communications companies in the life sciences sector. She is a Non-Executive Director on the Board of the British Society of Gastroenterology and a Governor on the Board of Edge Hill University. Graeme Ladds: Director of PharSafer, with over 30 years' experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He was formerly Head of Drug Safety & Medical Information at Ashbourne Pharmaceuticals and Head of Global Pharmacovigilance at Shire Pharmaceuticals. He founded the consultancy and specialist CRO PharSafer Associates Ltd, where he has:
- supported companies in establishing pharmacovigilance systems conducted audits across Europe and the USA developed SOPs acted as a QP supported regulatory inspections
To reserve a place on "Pharmacovigilance Aspects of Licensing Agreements," register your interest directly through Research and Markets at:
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