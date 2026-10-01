MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) for-cancer-research-as-bricoleur-vineyards-doubles-its-sip-with-purpose-donation.png" width="500" data-dpi="96" data-caption="A Wine Club Member Puts $50,000 on the Table for Cancer Research as Bricoleur Vineyards Doubles Its Sip with Purpose Donation" data-filename="A Wine Club Member Puts $50,000 on the Table for Cancer Research as Bricoleur Vineyards Doubles Its Sip with Purpose Donation.png" />

Every bottle of Isla Rose Brut Rosé now sends $30 to V Foundation for Cancer Research, six times the winery's year-round giving

WINDSOR, Calif., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bricoleur Vineyards today announced its most ambitious Sip with Purpose campaign yet. Currently, the family-owned Sonoma winery is doubling its standard donation from $5 to $10 per bottle of Isla Rose Brut Rosé, and an anonymous Bricoleur Wine Club member has pledged to add $20 more for every bottle sold, up to $50,000. Together, each bottle triggers a $30 gift to V Foundation for Cancer Research, six times Bricoleur's year-round contribution.

The match didn't come from the winery. It came from a member of the Bricoleur community who chose to put their own money behind the cause, matching Bricoleur's standard year-round donation four-to-one. Bricoleur sees the gesture as proof that Sip with Purpose has grown beyond a winery initiative into a shared commitment.

"When one of our club members came to us and offered to match our giving four-to-one, I was speechless," said Sarah Citron, co-founder and CEO of Bricoleur Vineyards. "This campaign started with my own diagnosis, but it has never belonged just to me. Our members have been with us at every step, and now one of them is making sure every bottle does more for the researchers who are changing what's possible for patients like me and them."

A Deeply Personal Cause

Sip with Purpose began in 2023, after Citron, then 32, was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer. Through treatment and recovery she continued leading the winery and launched the campaign to support cancer research through V Foundation. Her treatment included chemotherapy, radiation, a double mastectomy and multiple reconstructive surgeries, and she took part in the I-SPY 2 clinical trial, which shrank her tumor by 40%. Today she is cancer-free and an outspoken advocate for early detection and survivorship. The Isla Rose Brut Rosé is named for her daughter. To date, the campaign has donated more than $102,000 to organizations including V Foundation, the American Cancer Society and Cycle for Survival.

Why V Foundation

Every dollar raised goes directly to science. Because an endowment covers V Foundation's administrative expenses, 100% of direct donations fund cancer research. The organization recently passed the milestone of more than $500 million awarded in cancer research grants, spread across nearly 1,500 grants at National Cancer Institute-Designated Cancer Centers and other leading institutions. In 2025 alone it awarded a record $60 million, and the researchers it has funded have gone on to secure more than $22 billion in additional research funding over their careers, a 50-fold return. V Foundation has also earned 14 consecutive 4-star ratings from Charity Navigator.

How it works

Isla Rose Brut Rosé ($60, or $51 for club members) is available at the tasting room and online. For each bottle sold during the campaign, Bricoleur donates $10 and the member match adds $20, for $30 per bottle on the first 2,500 bottles, or $75,000 total to V Foundation once the match is met. Bottles sold after the match is reached will continue to generate the doubled $10 donation.

About Bricoleur Vineyards

Bricoleur Vineyards is a family-owned estate winery in Windsor, in the Russian River Valley of Sonoma County. The family's winemaking roots trace back to Citron's great-great-grandfather Pietro Carlo Rossi, the original oenologist at the historic Italian Swiss Colony. Bricoleur opened its doors in May 2020 and was named one of the best new wineries in the country by USA Today in 2022. Learn more about Bricoleur Vineyards.

About V Foundation for Cancer Research

Founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, the legendary NC State basketball coach, V Foundation funds cancer research grants across North America through a competitive process overseen by a Scientific Advisory Committee. Learn more about V Foundation.

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