Kish Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.44 Per Share

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: KISB) (“Kish” or the“Company”), parent company of Kish Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share. The dividend will be payable October 30, 2026, to shareholders of record on October 15, 2026. The dividend per share is unchanged from the previous quarter.

About Kish Bancorp, Inc.

Kish Bancorp, Inc. is a diversified financial services corporation headquartered in Belleville, PA, with executive offices in State College, PA and an Innovation Center in Reedsville, PA. Kish Bank, a subsidiary of Kish Bancorp, Inc., operates 21 locations serving Centre, Mifflin, Huntingdon, Blair, and Juniata counties in Pennsylvania, as well as northeastern Ohio. In addition to Kish Bank, Kish Bancorp's business units include: Kish Insurance, an independent property and casualty insurance agency; Kish Financial Solutions, which offers investment, insurance, financial planning, and wealth management advisory services; Kish Benefits Consulting, which provides employee benefits consulting services; Kish Trust, which offers a full range of trust and fiduciary services; and Kish Travel, a full-service travel agency. KISB is the OTCQX stock ticker symbol for Kish Bancorp, Inc. For additional information, please visit ir.kishbancorp.com or otcmarkets.com/stock/KISB.

Contact: Amanda Dutrow, AVP, Administrative Services Manager, 814-325-7252