O'reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Dates For Its Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release And Conference Call



Earnings Release Date – Wednesday, October 28, 2026, after 3:30 p.m. Central Time Conference Call Date – Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (the“Company” or“O'Reilly”) (Nasdaq: ORLY), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, announces the release date for its third quarter 2026 results as Wednesday, October 28, 2026, with a conference call to follow on Thursday, October 29, 2026.

The Company's third quarter 2026 results will be released after 3:30 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, and can be viewed, at that time, on the Company's website at by clicking on“Investor Relations.”

Investors are invited to listen to the Company's conference call discussing the financial results for the third quarter 2026, on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, via webcast on the Company's website at by clicking on“Investor Relations.” Interested analysts are invited to join the call. The dial-in number for the call is (888) 506-0062 and the conference call identification number is 479629. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website through October 28, 2027.

About O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O'Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. Visit the Company's website at for additional information about O'Reilly, including access to online shopping and current promotions, store locations, hours and services, employment opportunities, and other programs. As of June 30, 2026, the Company operated 6,695 stores across 48 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Canada.