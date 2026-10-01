Reconafrica Announces Appointment Of Ryan Kubik As Independent Director

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the“Company”,“ReconAfrica”) (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) (NSX: REC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan Kubik, CPA, CFA, ICD.D, as an independent member of the Company's Board of Directors (the“Board”), effective October 1, 2026.

Mr. Kubik brings more than 30 years of energy, finance and corporate leadership experience, including more than 15 years serving in CEO and CFO roles with public and private companies. His experience spans corporate strategy, governance, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, investor relations and the execution of major capital investments. He has also held significant board and governance roles, including serving as Chair of the Board of Directors, Audit Committee and Management Committee of Syncrude Canada.

Mr. Kubik's appointment further strengthens the Board as ReconAfrica advances its strategy across its African portfolio and progresses the Company toward its next stage of growth. His experience in capital allocation, corporate finance, governance and strategic execution will complement the Board's existing technical, operational and stakeholder expertise as ReconAfrica advances the Kavango discovery in Namibia, progresses its opportunities in Angola and Gabon, and evaluates future investment and commercialization decisions.

Ryan brings an exceptional combination of financial, strategic and governance experience to ReconAfrica at an important point in the Company's evolution,” said Diana McQueen, Chair of the Board of Directors.“As we continue to advance our portfolio, disciplined capital allocation, strong governance and thoughtful strategic decision-making will continue to be increasingly important. Ryan's experience leading energy companies through periods of growth, major investment and complex transactions will be a valuable addition to our board.

Mr. Kubik most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of MEG Energy from 2022 to 2025. Prior to that, he was Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy at Heritage Royalty. He previously spent more than a decade in senior leadership positions with Canadian Oil Sands Limited, including serving as Chief Executive Officer from 2013 to 2016 and Chief Financial Officer from 2007 to 2013. Earlier in his career, Mr. Kubik held finance and treasury roles with EnCana Energy Corporation, and its predecessors PanCanadian Energy Corporation and PanCanadian Petroleum Limited. He began his career with Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants.

Brian Reinsborough, President and Chief executive officer commented,“Ryan is a highly respected Canadian energy executive with a strong understanding of the upstream oil and gas business and the capital markets that support it. His experience in building and financing energy companies, evaluating investment opportunities and allocating capital will be valuable as ReconAfrica moves through the next stages of its corporate and operational strategy. We look forward to working with Ryan and benefiting from his experience and perspective.”

“I am pleased to join ReconAfrica's Board at an exciting stage in the Company's development,” said Ryan Kubik.“ReconAfrica has built a differentiated portfolio with significant potential, supported by an experienced leadership team and a clear strategy for advancing its assets. I look forward to working with the Board, Brian and management team as the Company continues to execute its strategy with a focus on disciplined investment, strong governance and long-term value creation for shareholders.”

Mr. Kubik holds the Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA), Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD.D) designations and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Calgary. His industry leadership experience has included serving on the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers Board of Governors and Oil Sands CEO Council.

About ReconAfrica

ReconAfrica is a Canadian oil and gas company engaged in the exploration of the Damara Fold Belt and Kavango Rift Basin in the Kalahari Desert of northeastern Namibia, southeastern Angola and northwestern Botswana, where the Company holds petroleum licences and access to ~13 million contiguous acres. The Company also operates the Ngulu block in the shallow waters offshore central Gabon covering 1,214 Km2 (equivalent to 54 Gulf of Mexico blocks) which is strategically located near producing oil fields and infrastructure. The Ngulu block includes the Loba oil field discovery and a large inventory of high impact prospects in the pre-salt and post-salt plays. In all aspects of its operations, ReconAfrica is committed to minimal disturbance of habitat in line with international standards and implementing environmental and social best practices in its project areas.

For further information contact:

Brian Reinsborough, President & Chief Executive Officer

Mark Friesen, Vice President, Investor Relations & Capital Markets

IR Inquiries Email: ...

Media Inquiries Email: ...

Tel: +1-877-631-1160

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information under applicable Canadian, United States and other applicable securities laws, rules and regulations. Please see the Company's annual information form (available on Sedar+) dated April 14, 2026, for the financial period ended December 31, 2025 for a complete list of risk factors.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.