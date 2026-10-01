The Power Of Words® Convenes Global Leaders At Moma For Official Digital@UNGA Affiliate Session On Human Intelligence

Official Digital@UNGA Affiliate Session by The Power of Words® highlighted the necessity of emotional regulation, judgment, and RED EQTM in an automated world.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Following a landmark gathering at The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York City, global leaders, policymakers, tech executives, and educators united during UNGA week for an official Digital@UNGA Affiliate Session to address the human dimension of technological progress.Hosted by The Power of Words, the event-titled“Human Intelligence in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: The Power of Wordsand Relational Emotional Development as a Framework for Human Flourishing”-shifted the global dialogue from technological speed to human stewardship.As investment in artificial intelligence reaches record heights, the session established a clear message: technical repair fixes software and hardware, but only intentional investment in human intelligence can rebuild resilience, restore agency, and safeguard ethical leadership."AI can navigate possibility, but only humanity can choose the destination," said Deborah Sawaf, Founder and CEO of The Power of Words. "We are building extraordinary artificial tools, but their ultimate value depends entirely on the emotional and relational maturity of the people who direct them. Moving forward, human intelligence cannot be treated as a secondary skill. It is the essential framework for human flourishing."Cross-sector dialogues and key insightsThe morning featured a series of high-level panels and presentations that explored how humanity can lead alongside AI across business, education, digital wellbeing, and governance:.Beyond Automation at Work: Shelley Zalis (Founder & CEO, The Female Quotient) moderated a discussion with Fernando Garibay (Polymath & Creative Executive) and Joelle Jarvis (Leadership Strategist) on protecting human judgment, creativity, and inclusive leadership in corporate environments..Human-Centered Institutions: Dr. Justin Thomas delivered a presentation on global digital wellbeing, leading into a panel moderated by Deborah Sawaf featuring Dr. Melisa S. Valle (SYNC / Ithra) and Professor Dr. C. Raj Kumar (Founding Vice-Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University), exploring how education and public institutions must adapt to preserve digital wellbeing and human culture..Impact and Collective Action: Juliet Scott-Croxford (Media & Business Executive) and Andrea Sullivan (Co-Founder & CEO, vYve) joined Deborah Sawaf to discuss scaling compassion, healthcare, and collective action..Global Diplomatic Perspective: A highlight of the program was a video presentation titled "The Child Who Must Still Be Able to Speak" by Dr. Syed Muntasir Mamun (CIO, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Bangladesh), underscoring the vital need to preserve human empathy and voice for future generations amidst rapid digital change..Reflections and Audience Engagement: Cultural leader Ronald C. Gunnell offered a key reflection on transitioning "From Intelligence to Understanding," followed by an open audience dialogue co-moderated by Deborah Sawaf and Shelley Zalis.A framework for daily practice: RED EQTMBeyond high-level dialogue, the session introduced practical solutions to prevent burnout and loneliness in a tech-driven society. The Power of Wordshighlighted its Relational Emotional Development (RED EQTM) framework, which translates emotional awareness into repeatable daily practice-supporting the guiding principle that Practice Leads to PreventionThe event also featured the Band Bond InitiativeTM and the Two-Hand PrincipleTM, a visible system designed to foster community support by signaling when an individual is working toward a goal or in need of assistance.Moving from dialogue to global actionThe post-event consensus was clear: the rapid advancement of AI makes human-centered leadership an urgent global priority rather than a distant ideal. The Power of Wordswill continue expanding its partnerships across corporate, educational, and public sectors to embed relational emotional development into organizational infrastructures worldwide.For more information about the session, key takeaways, or the RED EQTM framework, visit:About The Power of WordsThe Power of Wordsadvances human intelligence and emotional wellbeing through practical tools for Relational Emotional DevelopmentTM. Its methodology helps translate emotions and feelings into accessible practices that strengthen empathy, compassion, optimism, resilience, self-awareness, communication and connection.Working across education, leadership, healthcare and community settings, The Power of Wordsseeks to move emotional intelligence from conversation into daily practice, supporting its guiding principle, Practice Leads to PreventionFor more information, visit:

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The Power of Words® Convenes Global Leaders at MoMA for Official Digital@UNGA Affiliate Session on Human Intelligence News Provided By The Power of Words October 01, 2026, 20:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Technology, World & Regional



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