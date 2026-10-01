Arvinas To Present Novel Biomarker Data From The Phase 1 Clinical Trial For ARV-102, A PROTAC LRRK2 Degrader, At The 2026 International Congress Of Parkinson's Disease And Movement Disorders®
ARV-102 is Arvinas' investigational, orally bioavailable PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera (PROTAC) degrader designed to cross the blood-brain barrier and target leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2), a multifunctional protein that has been implicated in Parkinson's disease and progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP).
The presentation details are as follows:
Presentation Title: Phase 1 Study of ARV-102, a PROTAC LRRK2 Degrader, in Parkinson's Disease: Oculomotor and Biomarker Data
Session Number: 12
Session Title: Late-Breaking Abstracts: Parkinson's Disease
Session Type: Oral
Session Location: Conference Room E3, 3rd Floor
Presentation Number: LBA 15
Presentation Order: 3
Presentation Duration: 5 minutes
Date: Wednesday, October 7
Session Time: 12:30 - 13:30 ET
Presentation Title: Phase 1 Study of ARV-102, a PROTAC LRRK2 Degrader, in Parkinson's Disease: Oculomotor and Biomarker Data
Session Type: E-Poster
Session Location: E-Poster Hall, online
Presentation Number: LBA 15
Additional information including abstracts can be found on the 2026 MDS Congress website.
About ARV-102
ARV-102 is an investigational, orally bioavailable PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera (PROTAC) designed to cross the blood-brain barrier and specifically target and degrade leucine-rich repeat kinase (LRRK2), a large, multidomain scaffolding kinase with GTPase activity. Increased activity and over expression of LRRK2 have been implicated in the pathogenesis of neurological diseases, including LRRK2 genetic and idiopathic Parkinson's disease and progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). ARV-102 has been evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers and in patients with Parkinson's disease.
About Arvinas
Arvinas (Nasdaq: ARVN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. Through its PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader platform, Arvinas is pioneering the development of protein degradation therapies designed to harness the body's natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. Arvinas, with its partner Pfizer, developed the first U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved PROTAC, a type of heterobifunctional protein degrader, which has been outlicensed to Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for exclusive global development, manufacturing, and commercialization.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding: the potential of ARV-102, including its degradation of leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (“LRRK2”), and its potential treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease and progressive supranuclear palsy (“PSP”); and Arvinas' plans with respect to its clinical development programs. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release, including statements regarding Arvinas' strategy, development plans, future operations, prospects, plans, and objectives of management and the statements identified in the prior paragraph, are forward-looking statements. The words“ability,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“target,”“goal,”“aim,”“whether,”“will,”“would,”“could,”“reliance,”“should,”“look forward,”“seek,”“continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.
Arvinas may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements Arvinas makes as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: whether Arvinas will be able to successfully conduct and complete development for its product candidates, including ARV-102, on its current timelines or at all; risks related to clinical trial results and the interpretation thereof, including with respect to ARV-102; Arvinas' ability to protect its intellectual property portfolio; Arvinas' reliance on third parties; whether Arvinas will be able to raise capital when needed; whether Arvinas' cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; and other important factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of Arvinas' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Arvinas' current views with respect to future events, and Arvinas assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Arvinas' views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.Contacts
Investors:
Jeff Boyle
+1 (347) 247-5089
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Kirsten Owens
+1 (203) 584-0307
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