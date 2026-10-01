Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Fluence Energy, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired Fluence Energy securities between November 24, 2025 and September 16, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ... or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Fluence Energy, Inc. (“Fluence” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: FLNC) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Fluence Energy securities between November 24, 2025 and September 16, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until November 30, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:

The complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that the Company's ability to deliver its backlog and recognize the revenue underlying its fiscal 2026 guidance depended on new contract manufacturing facilities, including facilities that were not completed, not operational, and/or not capable of producing at the volumes the guidance assumed; (2) that the corrective measures the Company had implemented to address production problems at its contract manufacturers were not remediating those problems, which persisted and extended to the Company's new facilities; (3) as a result, a material portion of the backlog that Defendants represented as "securing" or "covering" the Company's fiscal 2026 revenue guidance were likely to be delivered and recognized in fiscal 2026; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Fluence shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities,

derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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