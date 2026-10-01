Nutriband Marks Five Years On Nasdaq CEO Letter To Shareholders

CEO letter reflects on five years of milestones since the Company's October 1, 2021 uplisting, as AVERSATM Fentanyl advances toward an IND filing and the 2021 offering warrants expire as scheduled

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) today announced that CEO Gareth Sheridan has published a letter to shareholders marking the fifth anniversary of the Company's listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, which took effect on October 1, 2021. The letter reviews the key milestones achieved between October 1, 2021 and today and outlines the Company's priorities for the period ahead. The full text of the letter is below.

Dear Shareholders,

Five years ago today, on October 1, 2021, Nutriband's common stock and warrants began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols NTRB and NTRBW and on behalf of the entire Nutriband team I want to congratulate and thank every one of you who has been part of that journey.

I always make a point of thanking the many of you who have been with us from the very beginning, and the many more who have joined our common goal along the way. That goal has not changed in five years: to change the world for the better by improving the safety standard of easily abused transdermal drugs, while making sure these safer treatments remain available to the patients who genuinely need them.

When we uplisted, I said that becoming a Nasdaq-listed company would broaden awareness of Nutriband and give us the access to resources and the credibility to move our lead product, AVERSATM Fentanyl, forward. Looking back over the past five years, I believe we have done exactly that. AVERSATM Fentanyl has moved from a feasibility concept to a commercially scaled-up product with a global commercial brand name decided, all while we kept a disciplined focus on protecting shareholders from unnecessary dilution.

Five Years of Milestones

Here are some of the key highlights from our first five years as a Nasdaq-listed company.

2021 – 2022: Uplisting and Setting AVERSATM Fentanyl in Motion



October 2021: Uplisted to the Nasdaq Capital Market, alongside an underwritten public offering of $6.6 million; together with the concurrent offering, total gross proceeds were approximately $8.7 million.

January 2022: Signed a feasibility agreement with Kindeva Drug Delivery, a world leader in transdermal manufacturing, to develop AVERSATM Fentanyl based on our AVERSATM technology and Kindeva's FDA-approved transdermal fentanyl patch.

Expanded the AVERSATM pipeline to include AVERSATM Buprenorphine and AVERSATM Methylphenidate, underlining that AVERSATM is a platform technology.

A Health Advances market analysis estimated AVERSATM Fentanyl could reach peak annual U.S. sales of $80 million to $200 million.1 Reported record fiscal-year revenue of $1.4 million, up 56%, and grew AVERSATM patent coverage to 44 countries.



2023: Recognition, New IP and Revenue Growth



The USPTO issued new intellectual property for our AVERSATM technology.

Showcased AVERSATM in London and received multiple award nominations at the 2023 pharma industry awards.

Delivered strong revenue growth from our Pocono Pharma subsidiary, helping to reduce our burn rate through clinical development.

Launched our own Active Intelligence (AI Tape) brand, manufactured in Cherryville, North Carolina, with former NFL quarterback Donovan McNabb as brand ambassador. Strengthened our balance sheet by converting $2 million of debt into equity with a large strategic shareholder.



2024: From Feasibility to Commercial Development



Signed a Commercial Development and Clinical Supply Agreement with Kindeva, replacing the feasibility agreement and marking our transition from feasibility toward potential commercialization.

Secured patents in China and Hong Kong, extending AVERSATM patent protection to 46 countries, and received a U.S. Notice of Allowance for the AVERSATM trademark.

Reported record Q3 revenue of $645,796, up 51% year over year, with Pocono-manufactured products available at Target, Walmart, Walgreens and CVS. Entered an exclusive supplier agreement with Fit For Life Group, a brand licensee for Adidas, Reebok and New Balance, and launched our Mosquito Repellent Patch in Costa Rica.

2025: Scale-Up, FDA Engagement and Shareholder Rewards



February: Received a Notice of Allowance for a new U.S. patent covering AVERSATM, and signed an addendum with Kindeva formalizing our exclusive partnership on a shared development cost basis in exchange for milestone payments.

June: The USPTO issued U.S. Patent No. 12,318,492, "Abuse and Misuse Deterrent Transdermal Systems," adding significant time to our patent protection. We also completed the commercial manufacturing process scale-up for AVERSATM Fentanyl.

July: Issued a 25% Preferred Stock dividend to all shareholders, with each preferred share convertible into one common share following FDA approval of AVERSATM Fentanyl. We were also added to four indexes: the Russell Microcap, Russell Microcap Growth, Russell 3000E and Russell 3000E Growth. August: Were granted a Type C meeting with the U.S. FDA to receive feedback on our Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls plans from IND submission through a 505(b)(2) NDA approval and commercialization.

2026: Building Toward the Clinic



January: Held our Annual Shareholders Meeting in Orlando and welcomed two new directors, Alessandro Puddu and Viorica Carlig, to our Board.

August: Presented as part of the CEO Spotlight at the 2026 Georgia Life Sciences Summit.

September: Received a Notice of Publication from the USPTO for the commercial brand name trademarks for our abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch, a key step toward submitting our worldwide brand name to the FDA and other regulators.

September: Attended the inaugural Nasdaq Life Sciences Advisory Board (LaB) Biotech Summit, appointed decorated Navy SEAL and veterans' health advocate Robert J. O'Neill to our Advisory Board, and was featured in a new Nick Shirley documentary on America's opioid crisis. September 30: 5 Year tradeable warrants under the symbol NTRBW from Nasdaq uplisting expired.



Shareholder Value and the Road Ahead

Shareholder value has always been, and remains, a core focus for us. Over five years we have been deliberately reluctant to raise capital in the open market in ways that could introduce additional warrants or unfavorable capital structures, choosing instead non-dilutive and strategic routes wherever possible.

This anniversary also closes an important chapter. The warrants issued in our 2021 uplisting expired as scheduled on September 30, 2026, with no extension and no repricing, and have been removed from the NTRBW Nasdaq listing. Internally, we believe these warrants were a major contributor to the volatility in our stock in recent years, and we enter our sixth year on Nasdaq with a cleaner capital structure and no debt.

Looking ahead, our focus is firmly on advancing AVERSATM Fentanyl toward an NDA filing. Our priorities include filing a nonprovisional patent application that could extend protection of AVERSATM-based products to 2046, manufacturing clinical supplies for our Human Abuse Liability study, filing an Investigational New Drug application with the FDA, and initiating clinical studies. AVERSATM Fentanyl has the potential to become the world's first abuse-deterrent opioid transdermal patch.

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Your continued support and belief in our vision have been pivotal to reaching these milestones. Five years on, our commitment to shareholder value as our number one focus is unchanged, and as we move closer to commercialization of AVERSATM Fentanyl, I have no doubt that strategy will continue to shine through. Thank you for your trust, confidence and investment in Nutriband Inc.

Sincerely,

Gareth Sheridan CEO, Nutriband Inc.

1 Health Advances AVERSA Fentanyl market analysis report, 2022

About Nutriband Inc.

We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSATM abuse-deterrent technology. AVERSATM technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.

The Company's website is Any material contained in or derived from the Company's websites or any other website is not part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "expects" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in its forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the Company's ability to develop its proposed abuse-deterrent fentanyl transdermal system and other proposed products, its ability to obtain patent protection for its abuse-deterrent technology, its ability to obtain the necessary financing to develop products and conduct the necessary clinical testing, its ability to obtain U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval to market any product it may develop in the United States and to obtain any other regulatory approval necessary to market any product in other countries, its ability to market any product it may develop, its ability to create, sustain, manage or forecast its growth; its ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in the Company's business strategy or development plans; competition; business disruptions; adverse publicity and international, national and local general economic and market conditions and risks generally associated with an undercapitalized developing company, as well as the risks contained under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's periodic and current reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date hereof.

Nutriband is a registered trademark of Nutriband, Inc. AVERSA is a trademark of Nutriband, Inc.

Contact Information:

Nutriband Inc.

Phone: 407-377-6695

Email:...

SOURCE: Nutriband Inc.