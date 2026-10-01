Nasdaq To Hold Third Quarter 2026 Investor Conference Call
|Who:
|Nasdaq's CEO, CFO, and additional members of its senior management team
|What:
|Review Nasdaq's third quarter 2026 financial results
|When:
|Thursday, October 22, 2026
|Results Call: 8:00 AM Eastern
Senior management will be available for questions from the investment community following prepared remarks.
All participants can access the conference via webcast through the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at .
Note: The press release and results presentation for the third quarter 2026 results will be posted on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at on Thursday, October 22, 2026 at approximately 7:00 AM Eastern.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading technology platform that powers the world's economies. We architect the infrastructure of the world's most modern markets, power the innovation economy, and build trust in the financial system. We empower economic opportunity by designing and deploying advanced technology, data, and intelligence solutions that enable our clients to capture opportunities, navigate risk, and strengthen resilience. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at .
Media Relations Contact:
David Lurie
+1.914.538.0533
...
Investor Relations Contact:
Ato Garrett
+1.212.401.8737
...
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