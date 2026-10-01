Rent-A-Center/Acima Leasing/Brigit Data Breach: Ademi LLP Investigates Claims For Possible Damages Suffered By Customers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILWAUKEE, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ademi LLP is investigating potential data privacy claims arising from a data breach involving lease to own company. (NASDAQ: UPBD), which operates as Rent-a-Center/Acima Leasing and Brigit. We are investigating whether Unbound maintained reasonable safeguards to protect personal information.

Please contact us for more information.

What Happened

Unbound is reporting that its internal records have been compromised. The information compromised may include:



Name

Address

phone number

email address

date of birth

Social Security number or taxpayer identification number

government identification information

medical information, and financial account number and/or payment card information



You May Be Impacted

Your personal information may have been accessed or acquired illegally and you may face an increased risk of identity theft, financial fraud and other misuse.

Your Options

You may may be entitled to seek compensation for this data breach. Ademi LLP will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost to you.

Protecting Yourself

You should consider taking steps to protect your personal information, including:



Reviewing bank, credit card, and other financial accounts for suspicious activity;

Monitoring credit reports for accounts or inquiries they do not recognize;

Preserving any letters or emails regarding the data breach;

Enrolling in any complimentary credit or identity monitoring services offered in connection with the breach; and Considering placing a fraud alert or security freeze on your credit files.



Contact Us for a Free Evaluation

If you received a notice concerning the Unbound data breach and would like to learn more about the investigation, please contact:

Guri Ademi

Ademi LLP

3620 E. Layton Avenue,

Cudahy, WI 53110

Phone: 414-482-8000

Email:...

About Ademi LLP

We specialize in consumer and investor class actions. We investigate data breaches and cybersecurity incidents nationwide.

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