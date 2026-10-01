Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Rent-A-Center/Acima Leasing/Brigit Data Breach: Ademi LLP Investigates Claims For Possible Damages Suffered By Customers


2026-10-01 04:16:41
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILWAUKEE, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ademi LLP is investigating potential data privacy claims arising from a data breach involving lease to own company Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD), which operates as Rent-a-Center/Acima Leasing and Brigit. We are investigating whether Unbound maintained reasonable safeguards to protect personal information.

Please contact us for more information.

What Happened

Unbound is reporting that its internal records have been compromised. The information compromised may include:

  • Name
  • Address
  • phone number
  • email address
  • date of birth
  • Social Security number or taxpayer identification number
  • government identification information
  • medical information, and
  • financial account number and/or payment card information

You May Be Impacted

Your personal information may have been accessed or acquired illegally and you may face an increased risk of identity theft, financial fraud and other misuse.

Your Options

You may may be entitled to seek compensation for this data breach. Ademi LLP will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost to you.

Protecting Yourself

You should consider taking steps to protect your personal information, including:

  • Reviewing bank, credit card, and other financial accounts for suspicious activity;
  • Monitoring credit reports for accounts or inquiries they do not recognize;
  • Preserving any letters or emails regarding the data breach;
  • Enrolling in any complimentary credit or identity monitoring services offered in connection with the breach; and
  • Considering placing a fraud alert or security freeze on your credit files.

Contact Us for a Free Evaluation

If you received a notice concerning the Unbound data breach and would like to learn more about the investigation, please contact:

Guri Ademi
Ademi LLP
3620 E. Layton Avenue,
Cudahy, WI 53110
Phone: 414-482-8000
Email:...
About Ademi LLP

We specialize in consumer and investor class actions. We investigate data breaches and cybersecurity incidents nationwide.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


MENAFN01102026004107003653ID1111748371



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search