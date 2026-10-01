Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited Announces $100 Million At-The-Market Equity Offering Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ Capital Market: AEHL) (“Antelope Enterprise”,“AEHL” or the“Company”), which provides livestreaming ecommerce services, business management and information systems consulting services in China, today announced that it has entered into an At-the-Market ("ATM") Issuance Sales Agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 1, 2026, under which the Company may, from time to time during the term of the Agreement, offer and sell the Company's Class A ordinary shares (the "Shares"), for an aggregate offering price of up to $100 million, to or through D. Boral Capital LLC (the "Sales Agent") as the Company's sales agent or principal.

Sales of Shares, if any, will be made at or related to then-prevailing market prices and, as a result, prices may vary. The volume and timing of sales under the ATM Program (the "ATM Program") will be determined at the Company's discretion. The Company expects to use any proceeds from the ATM Program for general corporate purposes, including working capital, capital expenditures and other business purposes. The Company believes the ATM Program will further diversify its financing channels and strengthen its financial flexibility to support future strategic initiatives and capital activities.

Under the Agreement, the Sales Agent may sell the Shares as the Company's sales agent or principal and by methods deemed to be an "at the market offering" as defined in Rule 415(a)(4) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The maximum offering amount in the ATM Program will be $100 million or the maximum offering dollar amount permitted under the Company's then current shelf registration capacity on the effective Registration Statement (defined below), whichever is lesser. In no event shall the aggregate number of Shares sold in the ATM Program exceed the number of the Company's authorized but unissued Class A ordinary shares.

The Shares will be offered under the Company's existing effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (No. 333-295047) (the "Registration Statement") filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). A prospectus supplement dated October 1, 2026 related to the offering has been filed with the SEC. Any offer, solicitation or sale will be made only by means of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained from the SEC's website at

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor may there be any sale of the Company's securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities law of any state or jurisdiction.

About Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (“Antelope Enterprise”,“AEHL” or the“Company”) holds a 51% ownership position in Hainan Kylin Cloud Services Technology Co. Ltd (“Kylin Cloud”), which operates a livestreaming e-commerce business in China. For more information, please visit our website at .

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, future Bitcoin market performance and developments in the Bitcoin industry, our ability to regain customers lost resulting in a decline in our revenues, the continued stable macroeconomic environment in the PRC, the consumer and technology sectors continuing to exhibit sound long-term fundamentals, our ability to continue as a going concern, our ability to raise capital to meet our capital needs, and our ability to continue to grow our business management, information system consulting, and online social commerce and live streaming business. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as“may,”“will,”“anticipate,”“assume,”“should,”“indicate,”“would,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“expect,”“estimate,”“continue,”“plan,”“point to,”“project,”“could,”“intend,”“target” and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our transition report on Form 20-F for the transition period ended September 30, 2025 and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

Contact Information:

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited

Xiaoying Song, Chief Financial Officer

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WFS Investor Relations Inc.

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+1 628 283 9214