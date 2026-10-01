Deadline Alert: Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. (HONA) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. (“Honeywell Aerospace” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: HONA ) securities betweeninclusive (the“Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR HONEYWELL AEROSPACE, INC. INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On August 5, 2026, after the market closed, Honeywell Aerospace announced second quarter 2026 earnings, reporting that net income fell 70% year-over-year and adjusted earnings per share declined 32% year-over-year. Further, the Company slashed its full year 2026 guidance, including a reduction in expected year-over-year adjusted EBIT growth from 7%–10% to flat-to-3%.

On this news, Honeywell Aerospace's share price fell $47.17 or 23.16%, to close at $156.47 on August 6, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On September 1, 2026 at approximately 2:50 p.m. ET, the Justice Department announced that the Honeywell Aerospace agreed to “pay over $2 million to settle False Claims Act allegations of failing to comply with cybersecurity requirements in a U.S. Department of Defense contract.”

On this news, Honeywell Aerospace's stock price fell $3.87 or 2.45%, to close at $154.24 per share on September 1, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that a small percentage of the Company's suppliers had a“disproportionate impact” on sales; (2) that those suppliers were suffering supply constraints; (3) that the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material unfavorable impact on sales and profitability; (4) that the Company was under investigation for potential violations of the False Claims Act for failing to comply with cybersecurity requirements for government contracts; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 23, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles H. Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

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If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles H. Linehan

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: .