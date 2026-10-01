State Of The Industry: Natural And Organic Personal Care Products In The U.S. (17Th Edition) Now Available - Tracks How Younger Consumers, An Aging Population And Social Media Are Reshaping Sales Through 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 72-Page Report Delivers 30 Statistical Tables Covering Sales by Product Type, Distribution Channel, Pricing and Household Spending from 2010 to 2030

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "State of the Industry: Natural and Organic Personal Care Products in the U.S. (17th Edition)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Released in July 2026, the report provides industry statistics, forecasts, and objective analysis of the U.S. natural and organic personal care products industry, covering historical, current, and future trends across the 2010-2030 period.

Key Facts



Edition: 17th annual edition

Published: July 2026

Coverage period: 2010-2030

Region: United States Length: 72 pages, including 39 pages of written analysis, 30 statistical tables, and 3 graphs

Drivers of Industry Growth

The report analyzes the key developments shaping the U.S. natural and organic personal care industry. These include the shift to younger consumers, the aging of the U.S. population, a growing ethnic market, new scents and the use of herbs and botanicals, sustainability and environmental issues, and the popularity of e-commerce websites and social media influencers.

Dedicated analysis sections examine how younger consumers and an aging population are fuelling natural and organic product sales. The report also assesses why the ethnic market is primed for long-term growth and how greener, sustainable practices can increase profits and sales. A separate section covers why e-commerce and social media have become vital marketing tools for natural and organic companies.

Product-by-Product Sales Analysis

The report provides U.S. sales data from 2010 to 2030 for 12 natural and organic product categories:



skin care

hair care

bath and toilet soaps

oral care

color cosmetics

fragrances and aromatherapy

deodorants

baby care

bath products

shaving products

feminine hygiene nail care

It also tracks natural and organic sales as a share of total personal care product sales. A natural vs. organic sales mix is provided for 2024, 2025, 2026, and 2030.

Distribution, Pricing and Consumer Spending

Distribution and channel trends are covered through sales by channel for 2024, 2025, 2026, and 2030.

Pricing analysis includes U.S. producer price trends from 2010 to 2030 for personal care products overall and for these categories:



hair preparations

creams, lotions and oils

perfumes and colognes

dentifrices and mouthwashes

shaving preparations lip, eye and nail cosmetics

U.S. consumer price trends for personal care products are also included.

Average annual household expenditures on personal care products are broken down by detailed demographic characteristics for 2025 and 2030. These cover hair preparations, cosmetics, perfumes and bath preparations, oral hygiene, shaving preparations, deodorants, and feminine hygiene products.

Report Scope

The report covers:



drivers of industry growth

overall natural and organic personal care product sales trends

product-by-product sales analysis

distribution and channel trends

leading natural and organic personal care companies

demographic trends for household expenditures

pricing trends

e-commerce and social media economic trends affecting natural and organic sales

For more information about this report visit

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