State Of The Industry: Natural And Organic Personal Care Products In The U.S. (17Th Edition) Now Available - Tracks How Younger Consumers, An Aging Population And Social Media Are Reshaping Sales Through 2030
Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "State of the Industry: Natural and Organic Personal Care Products in the U.S. (17th Edition)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Released in July 2026, the report provides industry statistics, forecasts, and objective analysis of the U.S. natural and organic personal care products industry, covering historical, current, and future trends across the 2010-2030 period.
Key Facts
- Edition: 17th annual edition Published: July 2026 Coverage period: 2010-2030 Region: United States Length: 72 pages, including 39 pages of written analysis, 30 statistical tables, and 3 graphs
Drivers of Industry Growth
The report analyzes the key developments shaping the U.S. natural and organic personal care industry. These include the shift to younger consumers, the aging of the U.S. population, a growing ethnic market, new scents and the use of herbs and botanicals, sustainability and environmental issues, and the popularity of e-commerce websites and social media influencers.
Dedicated analysis sections examine how younger consumers and an aging population are fuelling natural and organic product sales. The report also assesses why the ethnic market is primed for long-term growth and how greener, sustainable practices can increase profits and sales. A separate section covers why e-commerce and social media have become vital marketing tools for natural and organic companies.
Product-by-Product Sales Analysis
The report provides U.S. sales data from 2010 to 2030 for 12 natural and organic product categories:
- skin care hair care bath and toilet soaps oral care color cosmetics fragrances and aromatherapy deodorants baby care bath products shaving products feminine hygiene nail care
It also tracks natural and organic sales as a share of total personal care product sales. A natural vs. organic sales mix is provided for 2024, 2025, 2026, and 2030.
Distribution, Pricing and Consumer Spending
Distribution and channel trends are covered through sales by channel for 2024, 2025, 2026, and 2030.
Pricing analysis includes U.S. producer price trends from 2010 to 2030 for personal care products overall and for these categories:
- hair preparations creams, lotions and oils perfumes and colognes dentifrices and mouthwashes shaving preparations lip, eye and nail cosmetics
U.S. consumer price trends for personal care products are also included.
Average annual household expenditures on personal care products are broken down by detailed demographic characteristics for 2025 and 2030. These cover hair preparations, cosmetics, perfumes and bath preparations, oral hygiene, shaving preparations, deodorants, and feminine hygiene products.
Report Scope
The report covers:
- drivers of industry growth overall natural and organic personal care product sales trends product-by-product sales analysis distribution and channel trends leading natural and organic personal care companies demographic trends for household expenditures pricing trends e-commerce and social media economic trends affecting natural and organic sales
For more information about this report visit
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