Starling Oncology Leadership Highlights Recent And Upcoming Industry Conference Participation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Physician leaders share clinical insights on value-based therapy delivery, clinical trial access and integrated behavioral health in community oncology at major industry forums

CERRITOS, Calif., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starling OncologyTM, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLN), (“STLN” or the“Company”), one of the largest value-based community oncology groups in the United States, today highlighted its leadership team's active season of industry engagement, recapping recent conference participation and previewing upcoming appearances at major industry events.

These presentations reflect Starling Oncology's role in advancing the science and practice of value-based community oncology. Across these forums, the Company's physician leaders are sharing clinical insights drawn from its proprietary and innovative Starling NexusTM utilization management platform and its community-based care model, including approaches to delivering novel therapies at scale, expanding clinical trial access, and integrating behavioral health into cancer care.

“Value-based oncology gives us the opportunity to align clinical innovation with better outcomes for patients. At Starling Oncology, our community-based model allows us to expand access to novel therapies and clinical trials while using evidence-based pathways to deliver high-quality, coordinated cancer care closer to where patients live,” said Yale D. Podnos, M.D., MPH, FACS, Chief Medical Officer and President of Practice of Starling Oncology.

“Community-based oncology practices remain the backbone of cancer care delivery in the United States. Yet practices operating within the traditional fee-for-service structure face increasing pressure from rising drug costs, IRA-related changes and biosimilar adoption. Starling Oncology's coordinated care model and the recently launched Starling Nexus significantly reduce exposure to these pressures by realigning financial incentives for providers all while maintaining consistent levels of excellence in care,” said Jeffrey Langsam, D.O., Chief Clinical Officer of Starling Oncology.

Recent Presentations



Deutsche Bank 2026 Healthcare Summit The American Journal of Managed Care's Patient-Centered Oncology Care ® (PCOC) Conference

Upcoming Presentations



Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC) 2026 Summit



“New Economics, New Models for the Cancer Care Providers Ecosystem,” 4:00–4:50 p.m. ET

“Closing the Clinical Trial Gaps,” 5:00–5:50 p.m. ET America's Physician Groups (APG) Fall Conference 2026

Additional information about the Company's events is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at .

About Starling Oncology, Inc.

Founded in 2007, Starling Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: STLN) is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. Formerly known as The Oncology Institute, Starling Oncology offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 2.1 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With over 400 employed and network clinicians and over 100 clinics and network locations of care across five states and growing, Starling Oncology is coordinating cancer care for the better. For more information visit . Please follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), or Bluesky.

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