Yesway Completes Iowa And Kansas Portfolio Sale To Redeploy Capital Into Higher-Return Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Divestiture of non-strategic assets supports a stronger balance sheet and investment in new-to-industry stores in faster-growing core markets

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesway, Inc. (“Yesway” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: YSWY), one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the United States, today announced that it has completed the sale of its 29-store portfolio in Iowa and Kansas to Now & Forever for approximately $21 million, including payment for the value of existing inventory.

The transaction advances Yesway's disciplined capital allocation strategy of monetizing non-strategic assets and redeploying capital into investments with higher return potential in faster-growing markets. The Company intends to use the proceeds to further strengthen its balance sheet and support the development of new-to-industry stores in its core markets, where it believes its established brands and proven operating capabilities position it to generate attractive returns and sustainable long-term growth.

“This transaction is fundamentally about putting our capital to work where we believe it can generate the greatest long-term value,” said Thomas N. Trkla, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Yesway.“By monetizing our Iowa and Kansas portfolio, we are unlocking capital to invest in new-to-industry stores in faster-growing core markets where we see opportunities to achieve higher returns on invested capital. At the same time, we are sharpening our operational focus and simplifying our supply chain footprint. Together, these benefits position us to pursue more profitable growth, build on the strength of our Yesway and Allsup's brands and deliver long-term value for our shareholders.”

“I also want to express my heartfelt thanks to all of our district and store managers, service technicians, and store associates in Iowa and Kansas for their hard work, dedication, and commitment throughout the years these stores have been part of the Yesway family,” Mr. Trkla added.“Their pride in their work, care for our customers, and dedication to their communities helped build the foundation of our company, and I am tremendously proud of all that we accomplished together.”

About Yesway

Established in 2015 and headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, Yesway is an award-winning convenience store operator with approximately 420 stores across eight states in the Midwest and Southwest. Yesway is renowned for its iconic foodservice offerings, diverse grocery selections, and private-label products, including the famous Allsup's deep-fried burrito. Through strategic acquisitions, the development and opening of more than 90 stores over the past several years, and a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction and community engagement, Yesway continues to cement its position as one of the leading convenience retailers in the United States.

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