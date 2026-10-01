Enact Mortgage Insurance Enters Into A Forward Quota Share Reinsurance Transaction As Part Of Its Diversified Credit Risk Transfer Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Secures approximately 35% of quota share reinsurance coverage from a panel of third-party reinsurance providers

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT) (Enact), a leading provider of private mortgage insurance through its insurance subsidiaries, today announced that its flagship legal entity, Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation, has entered into a quota share reinsurance agreement with a panel of reinsurers each currently rated“A-” or better by Standard & Poor's (“S&P”) or A.M. Best Company, Inc., or rated“A3” or better by Moody's.

Under the agreement, and subject to certain conditions, Enact will cede approximately 35% of a portion of expected new insurance written for the period from January 1, 2028 through December 31, 2028.

“This agreement represents another step in the continued advancement of our CRT program and our prudent approach to managing and distributing risk,” said Rohit Gupta, President and CEO of Enact.“We remain committed to further strengthening the resilience of our portfolio while driving sustainable long-term value creation for shareholders.”

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This communication contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results, the related assumptions underlying our expected results, guidance concerning the future return of capital and the quotations of management. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as“will,”“may,”“would,”“anticipate,”“expect,”“believe,”“designed,”“plan,”“predict,”“project,”“target,”“could,”“should,” or“intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that we cannot predict, including risks related to an economic downturn or a recession in the United States and in other countries around the world; changes in political, business, regulatory, and economic conditions; changes in or to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the“GSEs”), whether through Federal legislation, restructurings or a shift in business practices; failure to continue to meet the mortgage insurer eligibility requirements of the GSEs; competition for customers; lenders or investors seeking alternatives to private mortgage insurance; an increase in the number of loans insured through Federal government mortgage insurance programs, including those offered by the Federal Housing Administration; and other factors described in the risk factors contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Enact believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Enact can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

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