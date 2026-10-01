Slide To Report 2026 Third Quarter Earnings Results On October 27, 2026
Webcast and Conference Call Details
- When: October 28, 2026, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. Dial-in: (877) 407-9208 (toll-free) or (201) 493-6784 (international). Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Webcast: A live webcast of the conference call will be available at ir.slideinsurance.com. Following the call, a replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of Slide's website.
About Slide
Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDE) is a Tampa-based specialty property insurer built for coastal and catastrophe-prone markets. Slide combines advanced technology with deep insurance expertise to maintain a disciplined approach to risk, bring additional capacity to the markets it serves along with its network of more than 5,000 independent agents, and provide a dependable, streamlined insurance experience to its policyholders. Slide ranks among the 25 largest U.S. homeowners insurance groups by direct written premium, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). For more information, visit slideinsurance.com.
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