Occidental To Announce Third Quarter Results Monday, November 9, 2026 Hold Conference Call Tuesday, November 10, 2026

The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-866-871-6512 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5417) or via webcast at oxy.com/investors . Participants may pre-register for the conference call at .

Third quarter 2026 financial results will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company's website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website within several hours after the call is completed.

About Occidental

Occidental is an international energy company that produces, markets and transports oil and natural gas to maximize value and provide resources fundamental to life. The company leverages its global leadership in carbon management to advance lower-carbon technologies and products. Headquartered in Houston, Occidental primarily operates in the United States, the Middle East and North Africa. To learn more, visit oxy.com.

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