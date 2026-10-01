ESCO Completes Acquisition Of Megger Group Limited

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) St. Louis, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of the Megger Group Limited (Megger) business of TBG AG (TBG). Under the terms of the transaction, TBG has agreed to certain lock-up provisions with respect to its equity ownership in ESCO common stock and has nomination rights for one seat on ESCO's Board of Directors.

The acquisition of Megger supports ESCO's long-term objective of expanding our leadership positions in high-growth end-markets. Megger is a leading global provider of testing, monitoring, and data-driven solutions for utilities and critical electric infrastructure and will become a part of our Utility Solutions Group segment. Megger adds a well-respected and differentiated product portfolio, with highly complementary capabilities, deep technical expertise, and strong customer and supplier relationships. The addition of Megger expands the scale and international reach of ESCO's utility product offerings, further strengthening our position as a valued partner to utilities worldwide.

The Company's FY 2027 financial guidance and outlook, inclusive of impacts from the Megger acquisition, will be announced in November when Q4 2026 earnings are released.

ESCO is a global provider of highly engineered products and solutions serving diverse end-markets. It manufactures filtration and fluid control products, advanced composites, as well as signature and power management solutions for aviation, Navy, space, and industrial customers. ESCO is an industry leader in designing and manufacturing RF test and measurement products and systems; and provides diagnostic instruments, software and services to industrial power users and the electric utility and renewable energy industries. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, ESCO and its subsidiaries have offices and manufacturing facilities worldwide. For more information on ESCO and its subsidiaries, visit ESCO's website at .

SOURCE ESCO Technologies Inc.

Kate Lowrey, Vice President of Investor Relations, (314) 213-7277