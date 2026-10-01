Neil Lock Launches New Website, Speaking Publicly About Neurodivergence For The First Time

Technology Entrepreneur Neil Lock

Technology entrepreneur Neil Lock is speaking publicly about how being neurodivergent has shaped the way he thinks, works and has built his career.

- Neil LockENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Technology entrepreneur and AI engineer Neil Lock has launched neillock, a new website setting out his companies, his software and, for the first time, his account of living and working with ADHD and autism and how being neurodivergent has shaped the way he thinks and works.The website brings together more than 25 years of Lock's experience across software development, SEO, hosting infrastructure, automation and artificial intelligence, while also providing a personal account of the role neurodivergence has played in his approach to technology and entrepreneurship.“Being neurodivergent is my superpower. I see life in code, not the way most people see it,” says Lock.Lock is the founder behind Zinn Digital, Zinn Hub and pbn, with his businesses collectively involved in hosting more than 700,000 websites.“I've always been obsessed with understanding how things work,” says Lock.“If something doesn't make sense to me, I need to pull it apart and understand what's happening underneath.”That mindset has influenced Lock's work across technology, particularly his approach to SEO, where he has worked since the early days of Google. His work has involved studying search-engine patents, conducting tests, analysing patterns and examining how search systems behave across different niches and languages.Lock describes his ability to become intensely focused on subjects that interest him as one of the characteristics that has influenced his working life.“When I'm interested in something, I can become completely absorbed in it.”That same approach has carried into his work in artificial intelligence and automation. He continues to build technology for his businesses, including software, applications, automation systems and AI technologies.Lock says that neurodivergence has brought both strengths and challenges to his working life. Intense concentration can make interruptions particularly disruptive, while switching between different tasks and dealing with competing demands can be difficult.Entrepreneurship has allowed Lock to build a working environment around the way he naturally operates rather than trying to fit into a conventional structure.“I like to be at the front of my own businesses, not hiding in the shadows while other people do the work. I would rather be the one who explains how something works, and helps people understand it.”Lock does not describe ADHD and autism as something that has simply made his career easier, nor does he suggest that being neurodivergent automatically makes someone better at technology or entrepreneurship.Instead, he says that understanding how his mind works has helped him recognise both the challenges and the strengths that come with it.Neillock is available now.

Neil Lock

Zinn Digital

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Neil Lock Launches New Website, Speaking Publicly About Neurodivergence for the First Time News Provided By Zinn Hub Freelance Marketplace October 01, 2026, 20:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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