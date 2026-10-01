Rutland Regional Medical Center Receives $3.15 Million In Vermont Rural Transformation Grants

Vermont hospital receives rural transformation funding.

RUTLAND, VT, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vermont's Rural Health Transformation (RHT) program, administered by the Vermont Agency of Human Services (AHS), recently awarded $3.15 million in 2026 rural healthcare funds to Rutland Regional Medical Center (RRMC). The Rural Health Transformation Program (RHT) is a new federal initiative designed to help states strengthen rural healthcare systems and rethink how care is delivered. Vermont received approximately $195 million for the first year of this five-year national initiative.

These dollars are intended primarily as transformation funding that can help healthcare organizations launch new programs, redesign care models, invest in technology and facilities, strengthen workforce capacity, and develop regional partnerships. RRMC submitted proposals to the Vermont Rural Health Transformation program for funding opportunities that aligned with the hospital's strategic priorities and initiatives.

“RRMC has been very deliberate in evaluating each opportunity and pursuing funding where it aligns with our strategic priorities and the initiatives that are most important for our patients, our employees, and the future of healthcare in our region,” said Judi Fox, RRMC President & CEO. RRMC's successful Rural Health Transformation grant awards include more than $2 million in funds to relocate and expand the hospital's Rutland Women's Healthcare clinic which has outgrown its current location.

“At a time when access to women's health and maternity services is becoming increasingly fragile in rural communities across Vermont, strengthening our obstetrics and gynecology programming will help to ensure that RRMC remains a strong regional hub for OB/GYN patients,” said Dr. Sarah Decker, Medical Director, Rutland Women's Healthcare.

The new location will provide a larger, fully accessible outpatient environment with greater clinical capacity and a space that better supports our patients, providers, and staff. This investment represents RRMC's commitment to enhancing access to women's health services for Rutland County and beyond.

RRMC also received Rural Health Transformation funding to assist with the expansion of RRMC Pharmacy so that it can meet the needs of patients in a more flexible and convenient way.

“The Rural Health Transformation funding represents substantial investments and work across our organization that will translate directly into improved access, stronger regional services, and a more sustainable healthcare system for the communities we serve,” said Jonathan Reynolds, Vice President Clinical Operations.

RRMC also was awarded funds for ambient artificial intelligence clinical note documentation to support providers with clinical documentation; a partnership with Dartmouth Health for TelePharmacy support; and expansion of our nurse-led palliative care program into the Emergency Department. RRMC also supported The Pines at Rutland Center with their successful application to replace and expand ventilator capacity at their facility. RRMC has several additional Rural Health Transformation grant applications still awaiting decisions.

About Rutland Regional Medical Center: Rutland Regional Medical Center is the largest community hospital in Vermont and is supported by a medical staff of 360 physicians and advanced practice providers trained in 43 specialty areas. The 145-bed hospital is supported by approximately 1,700 employees. With a strong patient-centered focus and award-winning care, Rutland Regional remains dedicated to improving the health of families and individuals throughout portions of southern and central Vermont and communities in eastern New York State with preventative, diagnostic, acute and rehabilitative services. RRMC

Olivia Bucksbaum

Rutland Regional Medical Center

social(at)rrmc

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Rutland Regional Medical Center Receives $3.15 Million in Vermont Rural Transformation Grants News Provided By Rutland Regional Medical Center October 01, 2026, 20:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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