Beigesound & Virgin Music Group Release 'DMV Top 20 Vol. 1' DJ Mix Ft. Nipsey Hussle, Gorilla Zoe & Mooski

Official Album Cover: 'DJ Beige Presents: DMV Top 20 Vol. 1 (DJ Mix)' distributed worldwide via Virgin Music Group and Ingrooves.

DJ Beige and Virgin Music Group revive mixtape culture on major DSPs, routing streaming royalties directly to independent creators.

- Eugene O. Smith Jr. (DJ Beige)WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Boutique independent record label BeigeSound Records, the music division of Mestizo Media Group, today announced the global commercial release of DJ Beige Presents: DMV Top 20 Vol. 1 (DJ Mix) across Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and all major digital streaming platforms (DSPs). Distributed globally through Virgin Music Group and Ingrooves, the 20-track continuous mix establishes a major commercial precedent for the newly formalized "DJ Continuous Mix" streaming category-uniting marquee icons including late hip-hop visionary Nipsey Hussle, multi-platinum star Mooski, Atlanta powerhouse Gorilla Zoe, and West Coast heavyweight Bino Rideaux with twenty elite recording artists and producers from the Mid-Atlantic corridor.The project addresses the defining crisis of modern music streaming: algorithmic saturation. With approximately 100,000 new songs flooding DSPs daily, independent creators face near-total algorithmic invisibility. DMV Top 20 Vol. 1 solves this by re-engineering the historic mixtape into an enterprise-licensed, fully monetized commercial DSP product. Delivered via DDEX ERN 4.3 metadata protocols, the album automatically routes fractional master and mechanical publishing royalties directly to each featured artist and rights holder every time their segment is streamed."When you realize that modern streaming platforms are essentially glorified search engines flooded with 100,000 new tracks every single day, the necessity of human curation becomes undeniable," said Eugene O. Smith Jr. (DJ Beige), Founder of BeigeSound Records and CEO of Mestizo Media Group. "Major labels and automated copyright filters crushed the street mixtape scene a decade ago, leaving independent creators with no bridge to mainstream listeners. Through our partnership with Virgin Music Group, we have brought the mixtape back as an authorized, monetized vehicle. An independent artist on this continuous mix sits shoulder-to-shoulder with Nipsey Hussle and Gorilla Zoe, receiving legitimate playlist adjacency and streaming royalties every single time the project spins."Smith, a veteran club selector who began spinning in Northern Virginia in 2005, drew inspiration from golden-era innovators DJ Clue and DJ S&S to architect a bridge between grassroots curation and major-label streaming infrastructure. The 20-track project mirrors the DMV's cultural convergence-blending D.C.'s live-drum go-go bounce with Baltimore street rap and Virginia hip-hop. Featured artists include Nipsey Hussle, Bino Rideaux, Static Major, Gorilla Zoe, Mooski, TMCTha Don, Lil Chris (TOB), Lihtz, Stone, Swenobaby, Coke Bumaye, Spike Nu, 93 Foreign, DMVP, Richie Banks, Gator Fresh, Mook Ali, Paid, CAJ, and Logan H James.Beyond consumer streaming, every master and stem that is available has been ingested into Mestizo Media Group's B2B licensing portal, MusicSync, for commercial sync licensing in television, film, sports broadcasting, and gaming.DJ Beige Presents: DMV Top 20 Vol. 1 (DJ Mix) is available now worldwide. Radio music directors, tastemakers, and club selectors can request broadcast-quality WAV stems and media kits directly via BeigeSound Records.OFFICIAL LINKS:* Apple Music:* Spotify:* YouTube:* Pre-Save Portal:* B2B Sync Portal:ABOUT BEIGESOUND RECORDS & MESTIZO MEDIA GROUP:BeigeSound Records is an independent label and audio division of Mestizo Media Group, distributed by Virgin Music Group and Ingrooves. Founded by database architect and DJ Eugene O. Smith Jr., the label specializes in DDEX metadata compliance and creator-first streaming monetization.

Gigi Smith

BeigeSound Records / Mestizo Media Group Inc

+1 202-670-4373

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

DJ Beige Presents: DMV Top 20 Vol. 1 (Official Album Stream)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

BeigeSound & Virgin Music Group Release 'DMV Top 20 Vol. 1' DJ Mix ft. Nipsey Hussle, Gorilla Zoe & Mooski News Provided By Mestizo Media Group Inc October 01, 2026, 20:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.