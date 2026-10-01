Sightcall Launches Expert App & Xpert Knowledgetm Integrations To Bring Field Expertise To Technicians And Enterprise AI

Xpert KnowledgeTM captures, structures, and delivers service knowledge from real work in the field.

The SightCall Expert App gives field service engineers access to their organization's expertise at the point of work.

Xpert KnowledgeTM APIs and MCP interfaces bring trusted service knowledge to enterprise applications, workflows and AI agents.

New app, APIs and MCP connectivity help field service organizations capture tribal knowledge and bring trusted expertise to technicians and enterprise AI.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SightCall, a leader in Video Intelligence, today announced the SightCall Expert App and the general availability of Xpert KnowledgeTM APIs and Model Context Protocol (MCP) interfaces, extending trusted service knowledge to enterprise workflows and AI systems.As service organizations increase their use of AI, access to information is becoming easier. The harder problem is capturing the“tribal knowledge” held by experienced technicians and subject-matter experts.In a Service CouncilTM poll of service leaders, 100% reported moderate or high dependence on a few experts, while 82% said technician proficiency takes six months or longer. Half cited lack of bandwidth or motivation as the biggest barrier to capturing knowledge.Xpert KnowledgeTM captures expertise from field work, demonstrations and training, transforming video into structured guidance that experts review and approve before it is shared with technicians, applications or AI systems.“Field service organizations do not need more information. They need better access to the experience their best people have already earned,” said Thomas Cottereau, Founder and CEO of SightCall.“The next generation of service will depend on our ability to capture the tribal knowledge that was never documented, make it trusted, and put it to work. Every technician should benefit from what the organization has learned, and so should every AI agent.”Put trusted expertise in technicians' handsThe SightCall Expert App gives field service engineers access to their organization's expertise at the point of work. Technicians can ask questions by text or voice, show the AI Expert what they see through live visual input, access step-by-step guidance and contribute new expertise. Reviewed knowledge can also be available offline.This can accelerate onboarding, reduce repeated escalations to senior experts and help technicians resolve issues more consistently.“The next step for service AI isn't simply a better model. It's building a trusted knowledge foundation from the expertise already created every day in the field, capturing it, validating it and making it available at the moment of work,” said John Tocado, JLG Industries.Connect knowledge to enterprise workflows and AIXpert KnowledgeTM APIs and MCP interfaces bring trusted service knowledge to enterprise applications, workflows and AI agents.Together, Xpert Knowledge and the Expert App create a continuous knowledge loop: expertise is captured, structured by AI, validated by experts and made available wherever people or AI need it. As new expertise is contributed, the organization's knowledge continuously improves.“The technical challenge in enterprise AI is increasingly not access to a language model. It is giving that model the right organizational context while preserving trust and governance,” said Bogdan Cirulgea, Head of Product at SightCall.“For physical service, that context does not live in documents alone. It also lives in what experts see, demonstrate and explain.”The SightCall Expert App is available now. Xpert Knowledge APIs and MCP interfaces are generally available.To see more, visit the SightCall Demo Library at get /demo-library.About SightCallSightCall is a Video Intelligence platform that helps service organizations capture, structure and scale expertise. It transforms field experience, expert demonstrations and training into trusted, reusable knowledge for technicians, service teams and enterprise AI. SightCall serves hundreds of enterprise customers worldwide. Learn more at sightcall.###MEDIA CONTACTDavid SwiftVP, Product Marketing, SightCall...

David Swift

SightCall

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SightCall Launches Expert App and Xpert KnowledgeTM Integrations to Bring Trusted Field Expertise to Technicians and Enterprise AI

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SightCall Launches Expert App & Xpert KnowledgeTM Integrations to Bring Field Expertise to Technicians and Enterprise AI News Provided By SightCall October 01, 2026, 20:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Technology, Telecommunications



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