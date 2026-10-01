Rankings.Io Acquires Wildfire Video, Launches Rankings Video Marketing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The acquisition brings video production and performance marketing under one roof, giving law firms a single agency to create video and get it seen.

Marion, IL, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rankings.io has acquired Wildfire Video and is launching Rankings Video Marketing. The service puts a law firm's attorneys on camera each month and backs every video with the agency's search and ad engine.







Rankings.io Acquires Wildfire Video to Put Video and Search Under One Roof.

Until now, video for a law firm meant working with two companies. A video vendor shoots and hands back the files, or posts them and hopes. A search agency doesn't produce video at all.

"Video feeds search now," said Chris Dreyer, founder and CEO of Rankings.io. "Google, YouTube, and the AI answers all draw from it. We wanted the people who make the video sitting next to the team that already handles a firm's search and ads, so one team does both."

Wildfire Video, founded in 2019, produces video for law firms at volume. It has served more than 100 firms and produces about 3,500 videos a month. Its crews shoot on site, then edit and post the work.

The company becomes Rankings Video Marketing. Founder Adam Isaacs joins Rankings as SVP of Video, and the production team stays with him. Terms were not disclosed.

Rankings.io has worked in legal marketing for 13 years and has made the Inc. 5000 nine consecutive years.

For firms that sign on, the commitment is one day of filming a month. Rankings writes the topics and the questions, then turns that day into a month of video across YouTube, Meta, TikTok, and LinkedIn. The same team that already buys the firm's media posts and promotes every piece.

"My clients were never short on video," said Adam Isaacs. "What they were missing was the search and ad layer behind it. That is what Rankings brings, and it is why this made sense."

Rankings Video Marketing takes on a limited number of firms each month. Firms can reserve a spot at rankings.io/videomarketing.

About Rankings.io

Rankings.io is a full-service digital marketing agency for law firms, with personal injury as its specialty. Founded by Chris Dreyer, the agency has worked in legal exclusively since 2013 and has made the Inc. 5000 nine consecutive years. Its services include SEO, paid search, Local Services Ads, paid and organic social, AI search optimization, website design, and video.

About Wildfire Video

Wildfire Video Group, doing business as Lucky 7 Productions, produces video for law firms. Adam Isaacs founded the company in 2019.

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