Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Medline Inc. On Behalf Of Medline Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired stock in Medline and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ... or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Medline Inc. (“Medline” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: MDLN) on behalf of Medline stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Medline has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:



On June 2, 2026, the FDA published a warning letter that detailed Medline's“significant violations of Current Good Manufacturing Practice regulations for finished pharmaceuticals,” including failing“to thoroughly investigate any unexplained discrepancy or failure of a batch or any of its components to meet any of its specifications.” On this news, the price of Medline shares declined by $2.56 per share, or approximately 7.2%, from $35.75 per share on to June 1, 2026 to close at $33.19 on June 2, 2026.

On August 5, 2026, Medline released its second quarter 2026 financial results and revealed during its earnings call that some of the remediation steps it has taken in response to the FDA's letter, such as taking products off the market, have“result[ed] in earnings loss.” On this news, the price of Medline shares declined by $5.37 per share, or approximately 12.8%, from $42.04 per share on August 4, 2026 to close at $36.67 on August 5, 2026.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Medline shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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