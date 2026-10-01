DEADLINE ALERT For HYLN, HIMS, UNCY, BIDU: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at (215) 638-4847 or by email to ....

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN )

Class Period: May 12, 2026 – June 23, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 27, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between May 12, 2026 and June 23, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) in order to cause rapid price appreciation in Hyliion stock, Defendants announced a deal with an entity that was very recently formed and does not appear to have any actual business operations; (2) the Individual Defendants timed the announcement and foregoing price appreciation to insider trade; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about Hyliion's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS )

Class Period: August 4, 2025 – July 29, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 2, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between August 4, 2025 and July 29, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company shared consumers' health information with third-party advertising platforms; (2) the Company charges consumers for prescriptions almost immediately after they submit an intake form, despite telling consumers that they will be able to consult with a medical provider to find a treatment that is“right for them;” (3) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to regulatory scrutiny; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was reasonably likely to incur fees and penalties; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY )

Class Period: December 29, 2025 – June 29, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 2, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between December 29, 2025 and June 29, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company had not inspected its third-party manufacturing vendor's facility or otherwise audited the facility's compliance with current good manufacturing practices; (2) that, as a result, the Company lacked a reasonable basis to believe that the vendor had resolved the FDA's cited deficiencies; (3) that there was an undisclosed risk that the FDA would require additional information about the vendor's facility's manufacturing practices; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the regulatory approval of OLC was reasonably likely to be delayed; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU )

Class Period: November 18, 2025 – August 17, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2026

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had overstated the ability of its AI business to mitigate rapid declines in its legacy online marketing business; (2) that, as a result, the Company's revenue was reasonably likely to decline; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to ..., or visit our website at .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

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