Remittix Unveils BINANCE500 Purchase Bonuses As Dogecoin Price Prediction Revisits The $1 Scenario And Zcash Prepares For 25-Second Blocks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Remittix introduces a limited 500% RTX bonus during its final launch countdown as Dogecoin and Zcash renew debate around adoption, performance and network utility

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix has introduced BINANCE500, a limited promotional campaign offering 500% additional RTX on qualifying presale purchases. The seven-day campaign follows the project's $32 million funding milestone and the confirmation of November 24, 2026, as the scheduled RTX market-launch date.









The promotion opens as two established cryptocurrencies return to the spotlight for different reasons. Analysts have revisited a possible $1 Dogecoin price scenario, while Zcash developers are preparing the NU7 upgrade, which is expected to reduce target block times from 75 seconds to 25 seconds. The contrast highlights the range of narratives competing for capital, from meme-coin adoption and privacy technology to Remittix 's crypto-to-bank PayFi model.

BINANCE500 Opens During the Final Remittix Presale Phase

Qualified participants can enter the code BINANCE500 during purchase to receive the advertised token allocation under the campaign's published terms. The promotion is available for a limited seven-day period and coincides with the final run toward Remittix's $36 million hard cap.

RTX is currently priced at $0.21. The project has announced $0.46 as the price of the final presale stage, creating a visible progression before the November 24 token launch. Remittix has raised more than $32 million from over 40,000 participants.

The campaign supports a wider product strategy. Remittix is building a PayFi platform intended to let users send cryptocurrency and have fiat delivered to compatible bank accounts. Its ecosystem also includes an iOS wallet with more than 10,000 downloads, Remittix Markets with over $50 million in reported trading volume and the forthcoming Remittix Earn service, which is being developed with advertised yields of up to 22% APY on selected assets.

Dogecoin Price Prediction Returns to the $1 Debate

The $1 Dogecoin forecast has returned to market discussion as DOGE trades close to $0.10. Reaching $1 would therefore require approximately a tenfold advance and would place Dogecoin above its previous record.

Supporters point to Dogecoin's global brand, large holder community and ability to attract retail liquidity during strong market cycles. The forecast remains an aggressive scenario, but DOGE has repeatedly demonstrated that attention and community participation can produce rapid repricing when speculative demand accelerates.

Remittix presents a different proposition. Rather than relying primarily on cultural momentum, RTX is tied to a platform being built around payments, trading, wallet services and yield. That utility-led approach is intended to create several reasons for users to remain active inside the ecosystem.

Zcash Prepares to Triple Its Block Frequency

Zcash's planned NU7 network upgrade is targeting 25-second blocks, down from the current 75-second spacing. The proposal received overwhelming support in a coinholder vote and is expected to make blocks arrive three times as frequently while preserving the network's existing halving schedule.

The upgrade is currently targeted for November, with testnet activation planned first. Faster blocks could improve the responsiveness of Zcash payments, strengthening the practical-use narrative around privacy-preserving digital money.

A Limited Campaign Meets a Fixed Launch Date

Remittix's promotional window is short relative to the broader countdown to November 24. Together, the BINANCE500 offer, the announced final-stage price and the fixed token date give participants multiple time-defined milestones rather than an open-ended presale.

At launch, Remittix intends to bring RTX into a functioning ecosystem spanning crypto-to-bank transfers, mobile asset management, perpetual trading and planned earning tools. The project's central proposition is that a single connected financial platform can serve users who currently move among separate wallets, exchanges and off-ramp providers.

About Remittix

Remittix is developing an integrated PayFi ecosystem for digital-asset payments, crypto-to-bank settlement, trading and earning services. RTX is scheduled to launch on November 24, 2026.

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