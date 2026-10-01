Coreworks Exhibits Cryogenic Equipment At 2026 GPA Midstream Convention

WALLER, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Waller, Texas manufacturer connected with midstream operators, engineers, and suppliers in San Antonio while advancing industry guidance for brazed aluminum plate-fin heat exchangers.

CoreWorks, LLC, an ASME-certified manufacturer of cryogenic heat-transfer equipment headquartered in Waller, Texas, highlighted its participation in the 2026 GPA Midstream Convention, held September 20–23 at the Marriott Rivercenter in San Antonio. The company exhibited at Booth #20 and was represented by Kurt Breiling, General Manager; Mike Rogne, Technical Sales; and Matt Johnson, Vice President.

CoreWorks designs, fabricates, and services brazed aluminum heat exchangers (BAHXs), cold-box assemblies, plate-fin kettle units, and engineered process skids used in natural-gas processing, LNG, industrial-gas, and petrochemical applications. The convention provided an opportunity to discuss how cryogenic heat-transfer equipment and packaged process systems support facility reliability, capacity planning and project execution across the midstream value chain.

Connecting with the midstream technical community

GPA Midstream describes its annual convention as a gathering of more than 1,800 midstream professionals from operating companies, suppliers, service providers and manufacturers. According to the association's event information, nearly 20% of attendees hold senior executive positions and more than 20% hold engineering titles.

The 2026 program included technical, commercial, safety and advocacy sessions, as well as meetings for the Facility Design, Operations and Maintenance; Pipeline Design, Operation and Maintenance; and Midstream Industry Asset and Mechanical Integrity communities. Programming also addressed LNG, natural-gas storage, treating, process research, environmental matters and the relationship between natural-gas infrastructure and large power and data-center demand.

Committee participation and BAHX guidance

CoreWorks' leadership team has supported the GPA Midstream Convention for more than two decades. As a member of the Gas Processors Suppliers Association (GPSA), CoreWorks experts participate in the GPA Midstream Industry Asset and Mechanical Integrity Committee. During the 2026 convention, the committee finalized and approved the WG92 Technical Guidelines for Brazed Aluminum Plate Fin Heat Exchangers.

CoreWorks will continue its involvement through the newly formed Task Group for Brazed Aluminum Heat Exchangers. Its brazed aluminum heat-exchanger manufacturing and service experience will contribute alongside operators, engineering organizations, and suppliers focused on equipment integrity and practical operating guidance for cryogenic processing assets.

Equipment for cryogenic process applications

CoreWorks supports projects involving natural-gas processing, LNG, industrial-gas and petrochemical operations with engineered equipment and assemblies tailored to cryogenic service. Its product portfolio includes BAHXs, cold boxes, plate-fin kettle units and process skids.

For midstream project teams, the convention created a setting to discuss equipment selection, maintenance considerations, process integration and technical standards with people involved in facility design and operations. CoreWorks' presence at the event reflected its focus on both engineered cryogenic equipment and the technical forums that influence how those assets are specified, operated, and maintained.

About CoreWorks

CoreWorks, LLC manufactures and services brazed aluminum heat exchangers, cold boxes, and related equipment for engineered cryogenic hydrocarbon-processing and industrial-gas applications. CoreWorks is an ASME-certified and National Board-registered manufacturer headquartered in Waller, Texas.

Media Contact

Matt Johnson

Vice President

CoreWorks, LLC

Phone: 281-968-9700

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Web: coreworks-usa

Matt Johnson

CoreWorks, LLC

+1 281-968-9700

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CoreWorks Exhibits Cryogenic Equipment at 2026 GPA Midstream Convention News Provided By Allstream Energy Partners October 01, 2026, 19:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Chemical Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Energy Industry, Manufacturing



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