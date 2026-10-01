Consumers Credit Union Hosts Grand Opening For Huntley Branch

- Sean Rathjen, CCU's CEOLAKE FOREST, IL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On Sept. 30, 2026, Consumers Credit Union (CCU) held a grand opening celebration for its newest branch at 12880 IL-47 in Huntley, Illinois. Guests enjoyed refreshments, giveaways and special offers on many popular CCU products, available exclusively at the new branch through Oct. 31.As part of the festivities, CCU hosted an evening ribbon-cutting ceremony with community leaders and local stakeholders. During the event, Sean Rathjen, CCU's chief executive officer, presented a $5,000 charitable donation to the Huntley 158 Education Foundation, recognizing the organization's efforts to enhance educational opportunities and support area students.“At Consumers Credit Union, we're committed to serving the communities where we work, and that starts before we even open the doors at a new branch,” Rathjen said.“We believe that nobody needs banks on every corner, but everyone needs people who are in their corner. We're excited to officially become part of the Huntley community and look forward to being a trusted financial partner for individuals, families and businesses in the area.”The grand opening followed CCU's participation as a silver sponsor at the 21st annual Huntley Fall Festival, held the previous weekend. Through its sponsorship, CCU supported one of the community's most anticipated annual events and had the opportunity to connect with residents and families throughout the festival weekend.About Consumers Credit UnionFounded in 1930 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, Consumers Credit Union has $4.6 billion in assets and serves more than 290,000 members. It is Illinois' fifth-largest credit union by assets and has the state's largest branch network. CCU believes that nobody needs banks on every corner, but everyone needs people who are in their corner. To learn more about CCU's products and services or how to join, visit myconsumers.

Diane Oldenburger-Henning

Consumers Credit Union

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Consumers Credit Union Hosts Grand Opening for Huntley Branch News Provided By Consumers Credit Union October 01, 2026, 19:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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