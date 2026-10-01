LUMINEX PRESENTS: THE INFINITE BETWEEN, A FREE PUBLIC EXHIBITION EXPLORING THE OCEAN, THE COSMOS AND OUR SHARED FUTURE

Large-scale sculpture, sound art, interactive and multimedia performances, a panel discussion and a drone show at Venice Beach after sunset on November 8.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On Sunday, November 8, NXT Art Foundation, in partnership with Earth Calling, will premiere LUMINEX Presents: The Infinite Between, a free public art experience at Windward Plaza in Venice Beach.Taking place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the evening will bring together artists, musicians, scientists, technologists and environmental thinkers for an immersive program at the intersection of Art + Technology + Nature.The Infinite Between considers the profound relationship between the ocean and the cosmos-two vast, largely unexplored realms that shape life on Earth while extending beyond the limits of human understanding. From the gravitational relationship between the moon and the tides to the unseen forces connecting bodies, ecosystems and celestial systems, the exhibition invites audiences to reflect on the mysteries that surround us and the deeper connections that unite the human, natural and cosmic worlds.Presented under the stars of Venice Beach, the program will include sculpture, live sound art, interactive and multimedia performance, interdisciplinary conversation and an aerial drone exhibition by Skylights.Featured Artists and PerformancesTravis Chao - SculptureIan Wellman - Live Sound ArtJoteva Studio / Eli Joteva - Multimedia InstallationRenee Qin - Interactive PerformanceCarole Kim - Multimedia PerformanceSkylights - Drone Exhibition featuring live musical accompaniment by Christopher Garcia on percussion and Renee Qin on harp.Art + Technology + Nature PanelA panel discussion moderated by Andre Corea of Earth Calling will expand the exhibition's central themes through perspectives spanning art, astronomy, sound, environmental culture and the ocean.Panelists include:Ian Wellman - Sound ArtistLaura-May Abron - Astronomer, Science Communicator and ArtistGuy Okazaki - Venice-Based Surfboard Designer and CraftsmanTogether, the panelists will examine how creative practice can help us understand systems beyond ordinary perception, deepen our relationship with the natural world and inspire new ways of imagining our collective future.“The Infinite Between reflects the creative necessity to bring artists, technologists, environmental thinkers and communities into the same conversation,” said Carmen Zella, Founder of NXT Art Foundation and Chief Curator of LUMINEX.“The ocean and the cosmos remind us of how much remains unknown, and of the invisible forces that connect us to one another and to the natural world. By presenting these ideas in an open public setting, we invite people to encounter art, technology and nature not as separate subjects, but as parts of a shared and evolving story.”"Arts and culture can inspire people to support our planet and heal our communities. Earth Calling is excited to partner with Luminex Presents as an opportunity to showcase the boundless creativity that exists within nature and how art can reconnect us to the environments we live in,” said Andre Corea, Director of Earth Calling.“The Infinite Between explores this in relation to our oceans and the cosmos– two natural forces that have inspired and informed us throughout history. Let us reimagine our collective relationship to nature through the visionary lens of artists and reconnect with our world."The Infinite Between is funded in part by the Grants for Arts Projects (GAP) from the National Endowment for the Arts.Introducing LUMINEX PresentsThe Infinite Between marks the premiere of LUMINEX Presents, an ongoing series of public installations, exhibitions, performances and conversations taking place throughout Los Angeles County.The year-round program extends LUMINEX beyond its signature biennial exhibition, creating continuous opportunities for artistic experimentation, interdisciplinary exchange and public engagement at the intersection of Art + Technology + Nature.Each LUMINEX Presents activation will serve as a distinct cultural moment-connecting artists and communities, activating shared public spaces and building momentum toward the next major LUMINEX Biennial in Downtown Los Angeles in fall 2027.LUMINEX is committed to keeping ambitious contemporary art radically accessible. By bringing world-class artistic experiences outside traditional gallery and museum settings, the platform creates opportunities for people of all backgrounds to encounter new artists, technologies, perspectives and ideas.Event InformationLUMINEX Presents: The Infinite BetweenSunday, November 8, 20265:30–7:30 p.m.Windward PlazaVenice Beach, CaliforniaAdmission: Free and open to the publicRSVP:Information:

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LUMINEX PRESENTS: THE INFINITE BETWEEN, A FREE PUBLIC EXHIBITION EXPLORING THE OCEAN, THE COSMOS AND OUR SHARED FUTURE News Provided By NOW Art LLC October 01, 2026, 19:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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