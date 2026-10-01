Business Council Of Westchester Announces Leadership Transition

John Ravitz, BCW Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will retire effective December 31, 2026, after fifteen extraordinary years of service to this organization and the Westchester business community.

Noam Bramson, the former Mayor of New Rochelle, has been named new BCW Executive Vice President, Government Affairs and Economic Development, and will join us beginning July 1, 2026.

The Business Council of Westchester focuses on economic development, advocacy, innovation, talent acquisition, and strategically positioning members within the Hudson Valley region, the state and beyond.

EVP/COO John Ravitz to Retire; Former New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson Named Executive Vice President, Government Affairs and Economic Development

RYE BROOK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Council of Westchester (BCW), the region's leading business advocacy organization, today announced a significant leadership transition. John Ravitz, the organization's distinguished Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will retire effective December 31, 2026, after fifteen years of dedicated service to the Westchester business community. Noam Bramson, the former Mayor of New Rochelle, has been named Executive Vice President, Government Affairs and Economic Development, and will assume the role beginning July 1, 2026.John Ravitz has been a cornerstone of the Business Council of Westchester, serving as a tireless advocate for the region's business community at the local, county, state, and federal levels. Under his leadership, the BCW has become the eyes and ears of its members across all levels of government-anticipating legislative threats, seizing opportunities, and ensuring that the Westchester business community always has a powerful voice at the table.Among the signature advocacy initiatives Ravitz created and championed during his tenure:.The LEAP Program, a groundbreaking initiative connecting BCW members with elected officials and key decision-makers to advance pro-business policy;.The Coalition for Smart Development, advocating for responsible, business-friendly land use and development policies across Westchester;.The Coalition for Westchester County Airport, protecting and promoting one of the region's most vital economic assets; and.The Clean Energy Action Coalition, positioning Westchester businesses at the forefront of the clean energy transition while advocating for pragmatic, business-sensitive energy policy.These programs, along with countless other initiatives developed under Ravitz's direction, have elevated the BCW into a nationally recognized model for business advocacy-an organization that business associations across New York State and beyond look to for leadership and inspiration.BCW President and CEO Dr. Marsha Gordon expressed both pride in Ravitz's remarkable career and confidence in the organization's future direction.“We will all miss John deeply. He has been a role model not only for our organization but for business associations throughout the state and beyond, setting the gold standard for how to represent members effectively at every level of government. He has developed countless initiatives that have defined the BCW and made us what we are today. He will be greatly missed. At the same time, we could not be more enthusiastic about welcoming Noam Bramson to our team. His experience as mayor of one of Westchester County's most dynamic cities, and his first-hand role in overseeing its extraordinary economic transformation, makes him an outstanding choice to fill John's very big shoes. We are so proud and pleased to have him join us.”- Dr. Marsha Gordon, President & CEO, Business Council of WestchesterJamie Schutzer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Business Council of Westchester, added:“Under John's leadership, the BCW emerged as the region's most effective advocate for business-establishing a lasting legacy that will endure for years to come. We are confident that Noam's distinguished record of leadership, strategic acumen, and government expertise will build meaningfully upon this strong foundation and further elevate the BCW to new heights.- Jamie Schutzer, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Business Council of WestchesterRavitz reflected on his fifteen years building the BCW's advocacy program:“Fifteen years ago, Marsha asked me to take the advocacy program and make it my own-to raise its visibility and grow it in scope. I'm proud of what we built together. I know that Noam will do the same, bringing his vast experience as mayor of one of our largest cities to advocate for our members at every level of government.”- John Ravitz, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Business Council of WestchesterAbout John RavitzPrior to joining the BCW, Ravitz served six terms as a New York State Assemblyman representing the East Side of Manhattan. During his twelve years in the legislature, he served as Assistant Minority Leader and Assistant Minority Whip, was the ranking member of the Health Committee, and served on the Higher Education, Education, Mental Health, and Children and Families committees.Ravitz also served as Chief Executive Officer of the American Red Cross in Westchester County and Chief Operating Officer of the American Red Cross' Greater New York Region, where he oversaw disaster response, health and safety, international services, and support to military families. In Westchester, the Red Cross under his watch trained more than 18,000 people annually in lifesaving courses, responded to more than 100 local disasters each year, and served more than 170 military families. Earlier in his career, he served as Executive Director of the New York City Board of Elections, overseeing all five borough offices and a staff of 350.A committed community advocate, Ravitz has organized more than 60 town hall meetings on a wide range of issues and is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Mayor's Action Committee's Legislative Recognition Award, the New York City Council's Community Service Award, the New York State Conference of Mayors' Good Government Legislative Award, and the Burden Center for Aging's Lifetime Recognition Award. He lives in Pelham with his wife and their four children.Noam Bramson, incoming Executive Vice President, Government Affairs and Economic Development, commented on his appointment:“As a creative thought leader, effective advocate, and strategic bridge-builder, the BCW has been indispensable to Westchester County and New York State. The BCW's talented board and staff have not only promoted the region's economic vitality but also ensured that the business community is aligned with and helps drive the broader civic, social, and environmental progress of our county. I am thrilled to join the incomparable Marsha Gordon in this essential mission, and especially grateful to have the opportunity to learn from John Ravitz, as he concludes his exceptional service.”- Noam Bramson, Executive Vice President, Government Affairs and Economic Development, Business Council of WestchesterAbout Noam BramsonNoam Bramson brings to the BCW extensive government and nonprofit experience, and a proven record of working closely with the business community to advance economic and civic objectives.Bramson served as Mayor of New Rochelle from January 2006 through December 2023. As Mayor, he spearheaded a nationally recognized public-private housing and economic development framework that dramatically revitalized New York's seventh largest city and is now on track to produce more than 10,000 housing units. Bramson led New Rochelle through the first COVID outbreak in the eastern United States, earning widespread acclaim for his calm and confident leadership in the face of crisis. He was also instrumental in securing for New Rochelle the New York State Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) and Bloomberg Philanthropies' Mayors Challenge.From January 2024 through March 2026, Bramson served as Executive Director of Sustainable Westchester, a nonprofit intermunicipal consortium focused on climate and clean energy solutions. In this capacity, he worked closely with BCW's Clean Energy Action Coalition and with state, county, and local leaders across the region.Bramson is a graduate of Harvard University, where he earned both his bachelor's degree and a master's degree in public policy. A lifelong resident of New Rochelle, he is a product of the New Rochelle public schools.Bramson is married to Catherine (“Catie”) Stern, Ph.D., a clinical pediatric neuropsychologist affiliated with Family Health Associates of White Plains and Manhattan. They have two sons, Jeremy and Owen.The transition period, with both Ravitz and Bramson serving in parallel from July 1 through December 31, 2026, is designed to ensure the seamless continuation of the BCW's ongoing programs, advocacy initiatives, and member services.About the Business Council of WestchesterThe Business Council of Westchester is the county's largest and most influential business membership organization, representing more than 1,100 member companies across all sectors of the economy. The BCW advocates on behalf of business interests at the local, state, and federal levels, and connects its members to the resources, relationships, and opportunities they need to grow and thrive. For more information, visit thebcw.

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Business Council of Westchester Announces Leadership Transition News Provided By Thompson & Bender October 01, 2026, 19:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment, Politics



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