All Mint Trading Launches New Website And Expands Ebay Consignment Services For Collectible Buyers And Sellers

All Mint Trading is your #1 place for sports card and collectible consignment.

Tired of Scanning, Listing, and Shipping? Let the Experts at AMT Handle It!

- Adam MichaelsMILFORD, MI, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- All Mint Trading (AMT ), an eBay-exclusive sports card and collectible consignment company, has announced the launch of its new website, allminttrading. The site provides sellers with an easier way to submit collectibles, understand the consignment process and monitor their auctions, while helping buyers discover featured collectibles available through AMT's established eBay store.The new website serves as AMT's central information, submission and auction-discovery hub.All collectible sales continue to take place through the company's eBay store, allowing AMT to connect consignors with an established audience of collectors while maintaining a familiar and trusted buying experience.For sellers who are tired of scanning, listing, managing auctions and shipping individual orders, AMT offers a streamlined alternative. Sellers send their collectibles to AMT, and the company handles the eBay listing and fulfillment process from start to finish.Most consignments are listed within 24 to 72 hours after they are received, although larger submissions may require additional processing time. Once listings go live, consignors can use AMT's customer portal to view current bidding and track the payment status of their items in real time. When an item has been paid for and shipped, the seller can request a payout.“Our goal is to make selling collectibles simpler while helping consignors reach a much larger audience,” said Adam Michaels of All Mint Trading.“Sports cards remain an important part of what we do, but we are also seeing tremendous interest in Pokémon, One Piece and other TCG cards. We work with everything from raw and graded cards to sealed products, authenticated memorabilia, graded comics, coins and other collectibles. Whether someone has one specialcard or an entire collection, our team is ready to handle the work.”One Card or ThousandsIn most instances, All Mint Trading does not require a minimum or impose a maximum number of collectibles that may be submitted at one time. Sellers can consign a single card, a larger personal collection or thousands of items.AMT may occasionally hold special eBay-exclusive events that place limits on the number of eligible submissions. Any limits or special requirements for those events will be clearly announced in advance.The company accepts most types of collectibles, including:● Raw and graded sports cards● Raw and graded non-sport trading cards● Raw and graded TCG cards, including Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Magic: The Gathering, OnePiece and Lorcana● Sealed trading card boxes and cases● Graded comic books● Graded coins and currency● Authenticated autographed memorabilia● Graded ticket stubs● Other qualifying collectiblesCollectors with items that are not specifically listed are encouraged to contact AMT to determine whether the company can assist with their sale.Transparent Fees and Flexible PayoutsThe new website also gives sellers direct access to AMT's published fee and payout structure.Tiered payout percentages currently range from 80% to 97%, based on the final auction price, with applicable listing fees clearly disclosed. Consignors are not separately responsible for eBay selling fees.Available payout methods include Zelle, PayPal, ACH transfer, check and domestic or international wire transfer. Applicable limits and processing fees are disclosed on the website.“We want sellers to know what to expect before they send us anything,” Michaels added.“That means straightforward submission instructions, clearly published fees, visibility into active auctions and a team of collectors who understands how these items should be handled.”Expanded Discovery for Collectible BuyersFor buyers, the website highlights featured auctions and provides direct access to AMT's eBay store. Shoppers can explore sports cards, TCG cards, non-sport cards, sealed products, memorabilia and other collectibles from a single established eBay seller.At the time of this announcement, AMT's eBay storefront displays more than 1.5 million items sold, approximately 30,000 followers and 99.9% positive feedback.Sellers interested in consigning their collections can review the process and download the submission form at allminttrading/sell-with-us. Buyers can browse featured auctions and access the official All Mint Trading eBay store through .About All Mint TradingAll Mint Trading is a Milford, Michigan-based eBay consignment company specializing in sports cards, trading card games and other collectibles. Staffed by collectors and collectible enthusiasts, AMT helps sellers reach an established eBay audience without having to manage the time-consuming work of creating listings, monitoring sales and shipping orders. The company offers transparent fees, multiple payout options and an online customer portal for tracking consignments.

Adam Michaels

All Mint Trading

+1 616-287-4591

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All Mint Trading Launches New Website and Expands eBay Consignment Services for Collectible Buyers and Sellers News Provided By Viral Branding Group October 01, 2026, 19:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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