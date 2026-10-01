Daxly Launches An Autonomous AI Platform That Can Build Any Game, Website Or App And Then Run The Business Around It

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The autonomous builder creates the business, builds the product, audits it for release and then runs the company, 24/7.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Daxly, an autonomous AI builder, is now available to everyone at daxly. A user writes what they want in ordinary language. Daxly works out a plan, writes the code, tests it, repairs what breaks and delivers the finished web app, website, game, video or smart contract.Daxly is built for founders, small businesses, entrepreneurs, creators and teams. It can create the business, build its product and then run many elements of the company as an autonomous agent. Every customer's agent runs 24/7 on its own dedicated virtual machine, so the work continues around the clock whether or not anyone is logged in.Daxly delivers production-ready products faster than most its competitors because Dax's neural engine audits and clears every build before release. Multiple AI models independently review each project for security and quality, and the neural engine clears it only once those checks pass.Daxly's engines are the brains behind the model. The Dax Game Engine produces 2D and 3D games of nearly any caliber, that test in a sandbox and exports projects to nearly any platform.The Dax Website Engine publishes sites and apps to a live daxly address.The Daxly Video Engine directs and produces videos of nearly any length with SFX, voice and music. Daxly Image, Daxly 3D, Daxly Voice and Daxly Music create the artwork, 3D assets, narration and soundtracks a project needs.Daxly Web3 Engine is the most robust AI blockchain builder in the industry, capable of deploying web3 games, websites and applications of any scale with in chat contract deployment to 81 EVM networks.Daxly is available today. New accounts start free with 5,000 credits. Paid plans begin at $20 a month.About DaxlyDaxly, founded in 2025, makes an autonomous AI builder that turns written ideas into working software, games, media and smart contracts. Learn more at or follow @daxlyai on X.

John Patterson

Daxly Inc

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Daxly Launches an Autonomous AI Platform That Can Build Any Game, Website or App and Then Run the Business Around It News Provided By Daxly Inc October 01, 2026, 19:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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