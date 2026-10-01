New Christian Media Company Thumbs Up Media LLC Brings KJV-Rooted Books And Worship Music To Every Platform

Founder Of Thumbs Up Media LLC

Founder Mario Peters Brings KJV-Rooted Books and Worship Music to Every Major Digital Platform"

- Mario Peters

BRANDON, MS, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Thumbs Up Media LLC launches today as an independent Christian media and publishing company headquartered in Brandon, Mississippi. Founded by author, publisher, and music artist Mario Peters, the company's mission is singular: to inspire, educate, and uplift audiences through faith-based literature and original music rooted in the King James Version (KJV) of Scripture.

ABOUT THUMBS UP MEDIA LLC

Thumbs Up Media LLC is a full-spectrum faith-driven media company that unites book publishing and original music production under one powerful, purpose-built brand. Rather than treating these disciplines as separate endeavors, Thumbs Up Media LLC operates from the conviction that the written word and the sung word are equally vital instruments of Gospel proclamation - and that excellence in both is a form of worship.

The company serves a broad and growing audience: readers hungry for Christian fiction and theological depth, listeners seeking authentic worship and gospel music, students of the Word in need of structured teaching resources, and spiritual seekers on every major digital platform. Thumbs Up Media LLC distributes its content across Amazon, YouTube, Spotify, Facebook, and Pandora, ensuring that its message reaches audiences wherever they gather in the digital age.

Thumbs Up Media LLC's brand identity is intentionally bold - KJV-rooted and community-focused, yet creatively modern. The company blends the timeless truth of the Gospel with contemporary media formats, making its content accessible to lifelong believers and first-time seekers alike. Every project published under the Thumbs Up Media LLC name reflects a deliberate commitment to quality, purpose, and the advancement of God's Word.

MEET THE FOUNDER: MARIO PETERS

Mario Peters is a Christian author, publisher, and worship music artist from Brandon, Mississippi, whose creative work bridges the disciplines of literature, theology, and original music composition. His journey as a content creator is unified by a single driving purpose: to use every creative medium available - print, digital, audio, and video - to advance the Gospel and equip the body of Christ.

As an author, Peters' work spans Christian fiction novellas that explore real-world faith journeys and spiritual warfare, teaching manuscripts crafted for Bible study and ministry training, and faith-based instructional books designed to ground readers firmly in the Scriptures. His writing is characterized by theological intentionality, narrative accessibility, and a consistent reliance on the King James Version as its scriptural foundation.

As a worship songwriter and independent music artist, Peters writes and produces original Christian music that integrates KJV Scripture directly into the lyrical fabric of each composition. His production sensibilities lean cinematic - layered, emotive, and contemporary - while his thematic focus remains anchored in authentic worship and biblical declaration. Together, his literary and musical catalogs form the creative cornerstone of Thumbs Up Media LLC and reflect the full range of his calling as a faith-based media creator.

Founders Vision

"Every book published, every song released, and every piece of content distributed through Thumbs Up Media LLC is an act of ministry. The mission is not simply to create - it is to reach, to teach, and to glorify God through every medium He has entrusted to us."

Thumbs Up Media LLC publishes Mario Peters' growing library of Christian books - a catalog that blends rich storytelling with genuine theological depth, making it accessible for general Christian readers while remaining substantive enough for serious students of the Word. Which can be found on Amazon and Goodreads.

In addition to its publishing operations, Thumbs Up Media LLC serves as the official home of Mario Peters' original worship and gospel music - a catalog defined by its authenticity, its cinematic production quality, and its unwavering scriptural grounding. Peters' music occupies a compelling creative space: faith-driven, medium-tempo worship that carries the emotional weight of genuine encounter with God, wrapped in a contemporary sonic palette designed to connect with modern listeners.

Thumbs Up Media LLC's music is available on YouTube, Spotify, Pandora, and all major

Mario Peters

Thumbs Up Media LLC

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New Christian Media Company Thumbs Up Media LLC Brings KJV-Rooted Books and Worship Music to Every Platform News Provided By Thumbs Up Media LLC October 01, 2026, 19:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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