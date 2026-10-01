Triad Aviation Academy Taps Right Rudder Marketing

Triad Aviation Academy Logo

Triad Aviation Academy Student Pilot

Triad Aviation Academy Student Cockpit

Triad Aviation Academy Partners with RRM

Right Rudder Marketing Logo

The flight school will run Right Rudder Marketing Flight School Marketing System across its Part 141 pilot training and accelerated flight attendant program.

- Tim JedrekGREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Triad Aviation Academy, a Part 141 flight school at Piedmont Triad International Airport (GSO), has partnered with Right Rudder Marketing to market both its pilot training and its flight attendant program. The engagement opens with a 30-60-90-day action plan and runs on a 12-month roadmap to grow enrollment across the Piedmont Triad and beyond.Owner and CEO Bruce McCall has led the academy since 2013. McCall is a board member and former chairman of the Flight School Association of North America. The school trains students for private pilot, instrument, commercial and flight instructor certificates on a tower-controlled field, and it has hosted youth AeroCamp sessions since 2014.The academy's flight attendant program traces back to 1998, when Executive Director Wendy Stafford built one of the first accelerated flight attendant courses. It merged with Triad in 2016. Students complete home study, then four days of hands-on training in an on-site cabin trainer, and airline recruiters interview candidates during each session. The school reports a 96% placement rate, with graduates flying for carriers including American, Delta, United, Southwest and Republic."People think of an airline career as one job in the cockpit. We put pilots and flight attendants through the same building, and both groups end up on the same airplanes. We needed a marketing partner who understands aviation well enough to reach two very different students without mixing up the message," McCall said.The Flight School Marketing System covers five components: website, search engine optimization, paid advertising, reputation and a CRM-backed sales process. RRM's first 90 days focus on positioning, website and Google Business Profile improvements, and separate ad campaigns for prospective pilots and flight attendant candidates. Later phases add location-based SEO, lead magnets, a video and photo media day and a six-month performance review.RRM will track leads, discovery flight bookings, flight attendant class enrollments and cost per student, and meet with Triad leadership monthly to review results."A future pilot and a future flight attendant search for training in completely different ways. Triad already places its graduates with the airlines. Our job is to make sure each of those students finds the right program first," said Right Rudder Marketing founder and CEO Tim Jedrek.Prospective pilots can learn more at flytaa or by calling 336-369-2804. Flight attendant candidates can view class dates at airlineinflight or call 336-949-3007. Flight school owners can request a free Flight School Growth Audit at rightruddermarketing.About Triad Aviation Academy Triad Aviation Academy is a Part 141 flight school at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, North Carolina. The academy offers private pilot, instrument, commercial and flight instructor training, an accelerated flight attendant program and youth AeroCamp sessions. Bruce McCall has owned the academy since 2013. Learn more at flytaa and airlineinflight.About Right Rudder Marketing Right Rudder Marketing is the only full-service digital marketing agency built exclusively for flight schools. Specializing in student pilot acquisition, RRM helps flight training organizations across the United States grow their enrollment through SEO, paid advertising, content marketing, and conversion strategy. Learn more at rightruddermarketing.

Tim Jedrek

Right Rudder Marketing

+1 314-804-1200

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Triad Aviation Academy Taps Right Rudder Marketing News Provided By Right Rudder Marketing October 01, 2026, 19:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.