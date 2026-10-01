Press Release: Fastercapital Supports Kizito Group Uganda's Latest Operational Milestones

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Kizito Group Limited, an active participant in FasterCapital 's EquityPilot program, today reported a series of operational and governance milestones as it advances its next... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Kampala, Uganda & Dubai, UAE

Kizito Group Limited, an active participant in FasterCapital's EquityPilot program, today reported a series of operational and governance milestones as it advances its next growth phase under ongoing support from FasterCapital. Recent progress covers leadership recruitment, commercial readiness discussions, updated financial packages, workplace planning, and market-demarcation workstreams.

FasterCapital's continued collaboration through EquityPilot is focused on supporting Kizito Group Uganda Limited's current execution priorities, including governance recruitment, fundraising readiness, and market roll‐out preparation as the company advances operational readiness.

What the Startup Delivers?

Kizito Group Uganda Limited is deepening operational capacity and commercial preparedness across nationwide market territories, office infrastructure, and senior management. Activities aim to enable smoother execution of supply and offtake arrangements and to support recruitment of key management talent.

Current FasterCapital Support

FasterCapital's ongoing support for Kizito Group Uganda Limited in this phase includes:

– Milestone planning and execution follow-up tied to board and management recruitment

– Fundraising readiness support and refinement of financial packages and projections

– Pitch and communication refinement to support offtaker and investor conversations

– Introductions to relevant ecosystem stakeholders and follow-up for commercial discussions

– Interviewed a prospective Group Managing Director from Central America to strengthen international leadership capability.

– Met with a prospective Group Board Chairman, a former Member of Parliament, to advance governance discussions.

– Submitted updated accounts to an Investment Match-up company, including Balance Sheet, Projected Cash Flows, and Profit & Loss statements.

– Met with officials from the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) regarding a US$ 10 mln“Off-Taker” Program; NSSF is awaiting proof of Readiness to Execute before formalizing an agreement.

– Completed preliminary office floor plans with consulting architects and finalized nationwide territory market demarcations.

– Advanced staff processes: regular staff meetings, management shortlisting, next growth-phase headhunting, an expansion procurement plan, and expanded market research.

Current Execution Priorities

Kizito Group's current priorities are governance and senior‐management recruitment, validation of financial and operational readiness for the NSSF Off-Taker Program, completion of office and procurement planning, and continued market research to refine territory go‐to‐market sequencing.

Leadership Comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're pleased to continue supporting Kizito Group Uganda Limited through EquityPilot. Our team is focused on current execution priorities, milestone tracking, and connecting the startup with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as it advances.'

About Kizito Group Uganda Limited

Kizito Group Uganda Limited is a Uganda-based company advancing operational and commercial readiness as part of its ongoing growth phase. The company is focused on strengthening governance, preparing financial documentation, and executing market and infrastructure plans to support commercial engagement.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into disciplined execution through milestone-based support, hands-on guidance, and improved fundraising readiness. With programs including EquityPilot, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, clarify priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as they grow.